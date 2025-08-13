Kamla: Third opinion what caused Jasher's death may be needed

Jasher Francois. -

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has described the recent death of six-year-old Jasher Francois, at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, as heart-rending, as an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boy's death is now underway.

Speaking to reporters on August 12, after a lease distribution ceremony for former Caroni (1975) Ltd workers, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), the Prime Minister said it was a very tragic situation for her as a mother, grandmother, and a human being.

"That is why I asked the (Health) Minister (Dr Lackram Bodoe) to set up an independent investigative team. Last night, the minister did give me a brief report, but we will give it time to see what we can pull out of it," she said.

"He told me there were two post-mortem reports. They will have to mesh the two together and maybe get a third opinion to come up with what really went wrong. I do not want to pronounce on it until the investigation is complete."

Jasher died on August 7, just hours after being admitted to the hospital with a cough.

His funeral is scheduled for August 16 at the Baptists' Ambassadors for Christ Church in St John's Village, San Fernando, at 11 am.

An initial autopsy done at the hospital found Jasher died of aspiration pneumonitis, a condition caused by inhaling sterile gastric contents such as stomach acid.

A second, independent autopsy commissioned by the family found additional complications, including cyanosis of the extremities, cerebral oedema, acute renal injury secondary to shock, cardiomegaly, and a congested loop of small bowel.

Meanwhile, the TT National Nursing Association (TTNNA) issued a statement on August 12 expressing support for the general-trained nurse involved in the case.

The association said its preliminary fact-finding exercise found that the nurse's performance was in keeping with professional standards, given the systemic constraints she was working under.

The family has publicly thanked both the Health Minister and the Prime Minister for initiating a formal probe into Jasher's death.