JT Allum celebrates 90 years in business

Presentation of special recognition awards at JT Allum Group's 90th anniversary gala on June 24 at C3 Centre. From left: Cherry Dookie, Reena Pinder, Christopher Mack, Roxanne Harnarayan, Harish Dialdas, Indra Persad, Sean Williams, Caroline Debidath-Ali and Curtis Mack. Photo courtesy JT Allum Group -

The JT Allum Group marked a historic milestone – 90 years of business excellence – on June 24.

The occasion was commemorated with a grand gala at the newly opened Le Reeve Conference Centre at C3 Centre, a media release said.

Founded in 1934, the JT Allum Group has played a foundational role in TT’s economic and social development for nine decades.

From its beginnings in the supermarket industry, the group has grown into a dynamic and diversified enterprise with a strong presence in real estate development, food retail, event hosting and agriculture.

"Today, it proudly operates JTA Supermarkets and continues to elevate the commercial landscape with transformative properties such as the flagship C3 Centre," the release said.

Guided by the stewardship of three generations of the Mack family, the group has consistently embraced change, championed innovation and invested in opportunities that strengthen both business and society.

"As it looks toward the future, the JT Allum Group is laying bold plans for expansion into manufacturing and hospitality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and national progress," the release said.

The anniversary gala also included a special recognition and lifetime achievement awards ceremony – honouring outstanding employees and long-standing tenants, who have played pivotal roles in shaping the group's success over the years.