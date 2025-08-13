Joshua James cleared to resume bowling ahead of CPL

Trinidad & Tobago Legions' Joshua James celebrates a wicket in the West Indies Breakout T20 League at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium on April 25, in Tarouba. - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago allrounder Joshua James has been cleared to resume bowling just in time for the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season which bowls off on August 14. James will represent the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, who play St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL opener at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The 24-year-old James, a right-arm medium pace bowler, was suspended from bowling in April after match officials cited a suspect bowling action during the inaugural West Indies T20 Breakout League which was played in Trinidad. In accordance with Cricket West Indies (CWI) protocols, video footage of James' action and a written report were submitted to Loughborough University in England for independent analysis.

Via an August 13 media release, CWI confirmed James was cleared to resume bowling duties.

"Since then, James has undertaken an intensive period of remedial work under the supervision of the TT Cricket Board," the CWI release said.

"Updated footage of his bowling action was submitted to Loughborough University on August 8. The latest Opinion Report confirmed that his action complies with the regulations and he has been cleared to resume bowling with immediate effect."

CWI said it was proud of James' commitment throughout the remedial process and extended its gratitude to the coaching and support staff who aided his return with ball in hand.

James was a member of the TT Legions team which won the inaugural T20 Breakout League. For the TT Red Force in the 2025 West Indies Four-Day Championships, James took 16 wickets in seven matches and had a best return of three for eight. With the bat, James made 124 runs in ten innings and had a top score of 31.

From this week, the hard-hitting Tobago-born player will look to channel his energy towards the Falcons as they embark on their second campaign in the CPL.