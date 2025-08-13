Jockey Badrie breaks hip after thrown from mount

Prayven Badrie -

JASON CLIFTON

Former national champion jockey Prayven Badrie will be sidelined for the remainder of the Assiniboia Downs racing season as he recovers from surgery, after he was thrown from his mount on August 5 during a training session.

Badrie, who was working an American-bred horse for trainer Jerry Goureanu at the Winnipeg race course in Canada, was catapulted from his mount after the horse was spooked by something on the track.The horse reportedly jumped into the air and swung its head between its front legs, causing Badrie to be violently tossed off.

The TT jockey suffered a broken hip.

Badrie had surgery last week at Grace Hospital, where surgeons inserted two rods.

Badrie was the leading jockey before his untimely accident.

“This unfortunate accident has turned a four-horse jockey race into a three-horse jockey race, which still leaves one incredible battle for that title,” Downs CEO Darren Dunn told Winnipeg Sun.

Despite the incident, Newsday understands Badrie is in high spirits and is looking forward to being discharged and to begin rehabilitation so he can return to the saddle.