Jnr Pan Am watch: Blackman, Wilson swim into men's 50m freestyle final

TT cyclist Danell James (foreground) reacts after a ride in the men's team sprint event at the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay on Augsut 12. Photo courtesy Juegos Panamericanos Junior on Instagram -

Trinidad and Tobago's Nikoli Blackman advanced to another individual final at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, when he swam his way to the men's 50-metre freestyle final with the third-fastest time in the preliminary round, on August 13.

Swimming out of lane five in the fifth and final heat at the Olympic Aquatic Centre, Blackman hit the wall in second spot in 22.47 seconds – just behind his University of Tennessee teammate Guilherme Caribe who won the heat in 22.37. The Brazilian swimmer Caribe is certainly in fine form at the games, as he clocked a new Pan Am Junior record of 47.54 to win the 100m freestyle on August 12. Blackman finished fourth in the 100m freestyle final and will once again go searching for a podium finish when he contests the 50m freestyle final from 5.07 pm on August 13.

Also in heat five, Blackman's countryman Zarek Wilson placed fifth in 22.97. Wilson's time was the joint seventh-fastest in the preliminary round and will also see him suiting up in the final. Wilson logged a third-place finish in the men's 100m B freestyle final on August 12.

The fastest time among the competitors in the 50m freestyle heats belonged to Bahamas' Lamar Taylor who clocked 22.32 to take heat four. A day earlier, Taylor grabbed bronze in the 100m freestyle final and kept Blackman from getting a podium spot.

In the women's 50m freestyle, TT's Amari Ash placed eighth in the fifth and final heat with a time of 27.69. Ash's heat was won by Brazil's Stephanie Balduccini who clocked 25.75. Ash placed 25th overall out of the 38 swimmers who faced the starter's gun.

On the cycling track, a day after copping bronze with the men's team sprint trio, Danell James continued the momentum as he progressed to the semis of the men's individual sprint. In the qualifying round, James had the fifth-fastest time as he pedalled to a time of 10.299. James' countryman and fellow team sprint medallist Jelani Nedd also advanced from the qualifying round with the tenth-best time (10.509).

In the subsequent 1/8 finals, James defeated Venezuela's Sergio Garces, while Nedd lost his battle to Venezuelan opponent Alberto Torres and was relegated to the repêchage round. In the repêchage ride, Nedd finished second in heat two behind Inaki Serrano and was unable to progress to the quarterfinal.

In the quarterfinals, James lost the first ride to Argentina's Alejo Betique, but battled back to win the next two races to advance to the semifinals which will cycle off from 5.05 pm on August 13.