Jasher Francois funeral on August 16

Jasher Francois -

The funeral of six-year-old Jasher Francois will take place on August 16 at the Baptists’ Ambassadors for Christ Church, St John's Village, San Fernando, at 11 am.

It will take place as a committee appointed by the Health Ministry probes the circumstances surrounding his death at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital. A report is expected to be produced on August 20.

The committee members are NCRHA consultant paediatrician Dr Camanee Lutchman; former NWRHA CEO and registered nurse with experience in quality assurance Claudine Sheppard; paediatric intensive care specialist Dr Elizabeth Persad; and former senior legal associate at the Children’s Authority Denelle Singh.

A statement from the Health Ministry on August 11 said the committee’s mandate was to review the case and determine whether the proper standard of care, clinical judgement and professional responsibilities were upheld.

Singh, when contacted by Newsday on August 12, said she could not comment on the committee’s efforts thus far, or how it would proceed going forward, as the matter was confidential.

An initial autopsy on Francois conducted at the hospital said he died of aspiration pneumonitis, a condition caused by inhaling sterile gastric contents, like stomach acid. A second independent autopsy commissioned by the family showed not only of aspiration pneumonitis but also cyanosis of the extremities, cerebral oedema, acute renal injury secondary to shock, cardiomegaly, and a congested loop of small bowel.

Based on these findings, pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley said Francois suffered a cardiovascular event which produced cardiogenic shock, acute kidney injury and a "markedly oedematous brain/hypoxic-ischemic brain injury."

He said it was likely triggered by the administration of magnesium sulphate medication but said the final cause of death would depend on microscopic tissue examination and toxicology, ie, tests for drugs, chemicals, or toxins.

Pathologist Dr Shaheeba Barrow, in response to questions from Newsday, said she had some questions which could only be answered by studying the tissue under the microscope.

“The second autopsy findings raise many questions which can be answered by histology. I have not been asked to give an opinion but there are medical reasons to explain the clinical presentation and we want to be fair to both sides, the parents and caregivers. Those who are confused would like to get a true, reproducible opinion regardless of who reviews this case.”