Freeport pensioner found dead in drain

- File photo

A FREEPORT PENSIONER was found dead in a drain near his Lime Fruit Road home by a woman exercising in the early morning on August 12.

Police identified the man as Terry Perriera, 79.

He was found with his head under water and had a black pouch strapped around his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a District Medical Officer. An autopsy is expected to be done at the San Fernando General Hospital.

PC Ramroop is continuing investigations.