Freeport pensioner found dead in drain
A FREEPORT PENSIONER was found dead in a drain near his Lime Fruit Road home by a woman exercising in the early morning on August 12.
Police identified the man as Terry Perriera, 79.
He was found with his head under water and had a black pouch strapped around his chest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by a District Medical Officer. An autopsy is expected to be done at the San Fernando General Hospital.
PC Ramroop is continuing investigations.
