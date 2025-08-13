Free driving rehabilitation programme begins August 18

The Licensing Authority of TT's office in Caroni. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Licensing Authority Driver’s Rehabilitation Programme will be held on August 18 with classes at the Licensing Division Headquarters, Frederick Settlement, Caroni and on August 25 at the San Fernando North Community Centre.

The initiative, first announced on July 31, is designed to support disqualified drivers in regaining their driving privileges, while promoting safer road use across TT.

In a release on August 12, the ministry said the programme is being implemented in accordance with Section 88 (3) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Act No 9 of 2017, which mandates that persons whose driving permits have been disqualified must complete a rehabilitation programme at no cost as a condition of reinstatement.

The two-day programme will take place on August 18-19 at the Licensing Division Headquarters, Frederick Settlement, Caroni and on August 25-26 at the San Fernando North Community Centre.

The release said venues in Port of Spain and Tobago will be announced at a later date.

It said each training session will be conducted over two days, from 9am-2pm daily.

To enrol in the programme, disqualified drivers must register in advance through the ministry’s licensing appointment portal at https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt/ or contact the Traffic Enforcement Centre hotline at 612-2696 or via 612-4682 extensions 53514 and 53515.

The ministry said it encourages all eligible individuals to take advantage of this important opportunity “as we continue to work toward safer roads and more responsible driving practices for all.”

The government had scrapped most of the demerit point system, except for six criminal offences. The number of demerit points needed for a license to be suspended will remain the same.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Red House, Port of Spain, on July 10, Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour said under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act 48:50, there are currently 99 traffic offences and violations, of which 69 carry demerit points. Of these, 63 are violations and six are criminal offences.

In making the announcement about the programme on July 31, Zakour said 706 people were disqualified from driving due to accumulation of demerit points, for periods ranging from six months to two years.

The free programme was put in place to give these people an alternative to the two paid programmes being offered by other institutions.