Feature film, song on Billboard charts — Gino Mckoy gains international success

TT-born, international filmmaker and music producer Gino McKoy. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

TT-born, international filmmaker and music producer Gino McKoy is back home for a short visit. This highly anticipated visit follows global acclaim for his groundbreaking sci-fi thriller, Lumina, and its original soundtrack, currently climbing the 2025 Billboard charts.

McKoy is presently the only independent artist on the Billboard charts with a Hollywood feature film currently streaming on Amazon, YouTube TV, Google TV and Tubi. The soundtrack’s title track is Everything to Me.

Lumina, written and directed by McKoy, is a sci-fi mixed-genre film exploring alien abduction and thrilling adventures into the unknown. Shot entirely in Morocco, the film has garnered international attention and established McKoy as a force in the global film industry. Marc Berman, senior editor at Forbes, even likened the film to the hit TV series Stranger Things.

When asked how his Trinidadian upbringing shaped his identity as an artist and storyteller, McKoy told Newsday it not only influenced who he is creatively, but also contributed to the uniqueness and originality in his scripts and music – qualities that have resonated with audiences around the world.

Reflecting on what it means to return home with international success, he shared, “It means I can finally make a big contribution to progress and change our nation for the better. I think the success and experience will help me and my initiatives locally, which has always been my goal – to come back home and help the people.”

McKoy credits the sounds of steelbands and the melodies of older calypso music as lasting influences on his work. He fondly recalled being a child, outside the North Stand during Carnival hearing the sweet sound of pan.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Lumina, he explained that it stemmed from “curiosity and the exploration of the psychological effects on families and loved ones when their loved one is abducted by aliens.” To bring authenticity to the story, McKoy interviewed people who claimed to have had such experiences. While the film is a sci-fi comedy with high camp elements – designed to make audiences laugh – it also encourages them to think more deeply.

McKoy said he chose to shoot in Morocco for its remarkable variety of landscapes – from snowcapped mountains and the Atlantic coastline to the vast Sahara Desert. The location also provided an unexpected milestone. McKoy disclosed, “It was the first time crews were doing sci-fi. It so happens that I created history by being the first sci-fi to be shot in its entirety in Africa. With the biggest interior sound stage sets, ever in the African continent.”

However, the production faced tremendous challenges. Filming took place during the covid19 pandemic, with constant testing, shutdowns, curfews and crew anxieties to navigate. Adding to the complexity, the Moroccan crews had never before worked on a sci-fi project, making the film’s intricate artistic demands even harder to achieve. Despite these obstacles, McKoy and his team persevered.

His passion for sci-fi – rooted in a lifelong love of Star Wars, Voltron, and the genre as a whole – drove McKoy to make Lumina uniquely his own. Rather than adhering strictly to convention, he deliberately “broke rules and defied the odds with this movie.”

Speaking on the film’s internationally praised visual effects, McKoy revealed that he personally supervised 420 VFX shots – his first time in such a role. In a creative departure from standard industry practice, he became one of the first VFX supervisors to proof, approve and communicate entirely on WhatsApp for all of the shots, collaborating seamlessly with teams across the globe.

As for how he feels to see the soundtrack climbing the 2025 Billboard charts in 2025, McKoy expressed gratitude. He said, “I thank God after 16 years my music is being recognised at the highest level. I was told by a lot of big wigs in the music industry, a while ago that I belonged on the charts and I was one of the top vocalist in the music industry many times. So I think I expected it, but finally achieved it after being in Hollywood so long.”

When asked about his journey as a Caribbean creator making his mark in the global film and music industries, McKoy described it as a challenging, bumpy road marked by discrimination, sabotage and jealousy. “I faced a significant amount of jealousy and racism, (as well as) stereotypes – like being from an island…what do we know about movies and sci-fi etcetera. There are a lot of people that want to see you fall or fail” he stated, “but you gotta keep the faith and never give up.”

So does McKoy see himself releasing more music independently of his films in the future? He confirmed, “Of course, I think it will be a theme of my movies, at least have some songs in the movie, in that use my own or, all of the songs dependent on the movie and time period.”

To emerging Caribbean filmmakers, musicians and creatives aiming to dream on a global scale, McKoy’s advice is to research everything – distribution, finance, marketing and how the industry works. He recommends speaking to other artists for insight. He cautioned however, “Don’t trust everyone who says they can help. Also never give up, even if you fail, learn from it and move on.”

The big question – is McKoy planning any collaborations or initiatives that will involve talent from Trinidad and Tobago or the wider Caribbean? To this he responded, “Definitely TT talent, I think my next few movies will be doing collabs.”

McKoy revealed that his next major project is Revolutionary – a film he believes has the potential to contend for an Academy Award. Based on the true story of a Trinidadian, the project will be shot in TT alongside several other planned films. He also intends to produce music locally for his next film, collaborating with TT producers to bring a unique Caribbean sound to the soundtrack.

While in Trinidad this week, McKoy is looking forward to continuing meetings with the government and current ministers to get a new proposal he created, passed for the film and television industry locally. The initiative he says could position TT among the top three filming destinations in the world. “But you have to get these politicians to see the light and invest in the people,” he noted. “It spans over five years and can generate over one billion dollars plus in revenues for the country, while adding 75K to 100K direct and indirect jobs over the five years to the economy. That’s only if they listen and support the initiative.” McKoy said this is his most important venture during his visit.