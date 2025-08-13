CTU: Human trafficking network operating in North Trinidad

Police officers escort a male Trinidadian human trafficking suspect out of the Triple R Spa, Pearl Avenue, Marabella, on August 4. - File photo courtesy Ministry of Homeland Security

WORK by the TT’s Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) has unearthed what it described as a human trafficking network in north Trinidad.

In a statement on August 13, it said, “The CTU’s investigation into Operation Triple Knock has uncovered links to a human trafficking network operating in North Trinidad.”

It said two people charged with trafficking appeared before a Master of the High Court on August 13 and were denied bail.

It said the matter was adjourned to November 5.

“On August 9, officers moved in on a residential property at Boxhill Trace, Laventille. Darian Reid, 30, a male entrepreneur of Ariapita Road, St Ann’s and Oriana Coa Urbaneja, 25, a female Venezuelan national and housewife of Boxhill Trace, Laventille, were arrested.

“Following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, both were jointly charged yesterday (August 12) by a CTU authorised officer, with harbouring the identified victim from the Triple Knock Operation for the purpose of sexual exploitation, under section 16 of the Trafficking in Persons Act.”

It was reported on August 4 that 14 people (13 women and a teen girl) had been rescued from two suspected human trafficking operations located in Marabella and Cunupia.

The CTU’s investigation was code named Operation Triple Knock.

The unit said in an August 8 statement that charges were laid four days after the successful operation.

The first to be charged were 22-year-old Venezuelan national Rebeca Maria Echeverria living in Cunupia and 28-year-old Trinidadian Belmont resident Kemuel Thomas.

That matter was heard before High Court master Rhea Libert where both were also denied bail and the case was adjourned to November 14.

At the time, the CTU said, “The denial of bail at this early stage sends a powerful message. Victims are being protected, and the justice process is moving swiftly to hold alleged traffickers accountable.”

The August 9 arrests were jointly carried out by the Immigration Enforcement Unit, Inter-Agency Task Force and the police’s Special Investigations Unit.

On August 13, the CTU said, “This co-ordinated effort underscores the depth of intelligence pointing to an active trafficking network in the north of the country.

“This brings the total to four persons charged in connection with Operation Triple Knock. Two additional individuals arrested yesterday (August 12) remain in custody and are to be interviewed for the TIPs (Trafficking in Persons) Act offences related to this operation.”

The CTU reminded the public to confidentially call its hotline 800-4CTU if they knew of anyone who might be a victim of human trafficking.