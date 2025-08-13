Coffee on the corner: Vendor serves trendy treats to El Dorado

Coffee cart owner Suresh Ramdeo prepares a cold coffee for a customer on the Eastern Main Road in El Dorado. In the background you can see a board with a QR Code for cashless payments using Endcash. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Modern trends have taken the standard hot cup of coffee and transformed it into something almost unrecognisable.

Iced, flavoured, sweet and on everyone's social media feeds – cold coffee drinks – have emerged as a major player in the food and beverage industry.

With entire franchises being dedicated to the now starring staple and classic brands like Nescafé, hopping on the bandwagon, there is clearly a market to tap into.

Few people know that more than entrepreneur Suresh Ramdeo, who has brought the trending treat to El Dorado's street corner with Suresh's Coffee Cart.

After struggling to find employment, the 48-year-old embarked on a one-man journey to have the first coffee cart in TT.

Now, located at the corner of Jordan Street and the Eastern Main Road, El Dorado, Ramdeo uses his knowledge from working in franchise coffee shops and media to push his business forward.

Standing amid the bustle of big businesses like KFC, Mario's Pizza and Cost Cutters Supermarket, Ramdeo's small cart has a big presence, as he serves up chilled treats.

But the idea wasn’t originally iced coffee.

Speaking with Business Day, Ramdeo said, "I was just coming out to do hot coffee for older folks and working people.

"I used to make tea for my grandfather when he couldn’t light the stove, so I thought there must be some older people, pensioners in this area and I would just take a little five dollars from them."

Yet the business grew in a direction even Ramdeo didn’t expect.

As younger customers started frequenting the cart, Ramdeo saw a demand for trendy, refreshing iced-coffee drinks.

Using a special coffee blend and homemade additives like caramel and creamer, Ramdeo expanded his menu to include three iced coffee flavours: classic, caramel and mocha.

Through constant experimentation, it evolved into a myriad of flavours like salted-caramel, pumpkin-spice, coconut cream and peanut.

Ramdeo also offers flavoured lemonade blends, iced tea and the classic cup of hot coffee.

"Based on my sales experience, the public always wants to try something new. People don’t want to be stuck in a rut, doing the same thing monotonously.

"So that’s what makes me stand out a little too and people like that, they’ll see me and say, ‘What you have new today? We want to try something.’"

As the menu evolved, so did the business.

Ramdeo moved from using lower-end styrofoam cups to insulated cups with his own printed labels.

Keeping up with the times

Ramdeo has also tapped into the power of social media. Although he doesn’t have a large social media platform of his own, Ramdeo's business has been featured in dozens of videos posted to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok by satisfied customers and local food bloggers exploring the lesser-known culinary treasures of TT.

He also considered social media’s visual appeal when designing his own menus, with minimal text and appealing graphics.

Ramdeo understands the reach that visuals have on passersby and how that translates in a digital context.

"Because the digital world is so large, the exposure on social media is really how you get most of the younger people. And you need that because they are the ones who have the adults spending.

"They’re more open to change and now coffee is not the way it was before."

He told Business Day on August 12 that although sales have slowed during the vacation period, he still finds a significant customer base in parents purchasing treats for their children after a day at camp or lessons. And with his menus printed, customers don’t even have to leave the comfort of their cars for a cold treat.

"Efficiency is the name of the game and effectiveness too. As the demand grows, you have to grow with it."

Quick and cashless

To assist in that growth and keep up with the tastes of his younger customers, Ramdeo has also expanded the payment options with the digital service Endcash by Republic Bank.

With the app, transactions are made using a QR Code – a welcome move among small business owners who can save time on lengthy bank visits and avoid the safety risks of using cash.

"In many cases, when you’re a small person now trying to start a business, you have to go to the bank and get so many different things, but now I can go wireless."

Beyond facilitating payment, Endcash also allows businesses to share promotions, communicate with customers and receive reviews.

With over 50,000 downloads on Google's Play Store, Endcash and similar services have been gaining popularity among small businesses, especially as TT moves towards systems similar to India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

This is one of the main focuses of the TT International Financial Centre (TTIFC) which, through its Digital Readiness Framework, aims to help the government identify opportunities to support the development of policies for digital payment methods.

Ramdeo said remaining aware of these trends and developments goes a long way in keeping his business up and running.

Vision for the future

"You can never get complacent; if you do that, your business will go down."

Ramdeo said, along with remaining aware and competitive, his business remains centred around a spirit of service to customers.

"If you don’t know how to serve, I don’t know how you will survive in this kind of environment. It requires, demands, that service mindset.

"When you make sales and get money, you’re on top of the world, but there will always be times when you don’t sell and you need to deal with that pressure.

"You can’t take it out on the same customers; you can’t pass that burden onto them regardless of what you’re going through. It shouldn't reflect in the way you handle people."

And as his business evolves, Ramdeo aims to one day open his own 24-hour coffee and dessert shop.

"It takes a while, when you start something new, it takes a while. There needs to be customer awareness, but as soon as they’re aware, you just have to keep it up."