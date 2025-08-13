Caribbean’s next big export: Remote work in the age of AI

Embracing digital nomadism and adopting a global mindset -

For decades, better opportunities for Caribbean people meant leaving.

In the 1970s, the doors to the US, UK and Canada were wide open, and migration was a clear path to upward mobility.

Families worked hard abroad and sent money back home, fuelling our economies through remittances. But the world has changed.

Immigration into those countries has tightened, economies have shifted and here at home, rising crime and shrinking job opportunities are putting pressure on our people.

The truth is, the "move abroad" model is not as accessible – or as necessary – anymore. The alternative has already been proven in Asia.

Countries like India and the Philippines have positioned themselves as the go-to destinations for outsourced work, bringing in billions in foreign exchange without mass migration.

India’s IT-BPM exports hit US$194 billion in 2023 and are projected to contribute ten per cent of GDP by 2025, according to Invest India.

The Philippines’ IT-BPO sector generated US$32.5 billion in 2022 and employs 1.82 million people.

The Caribbean is in a prime position to adapt this model – and do it even better.

Learning from Asia’s playbook

India and the Philippines didn’t get here by accident. They used:

· Government incentives like India’s Software Technology Parks (STPI) offering tax holidays and infrastructure (STPI), and the Philippines’ PEZA programme with four to seven-year income tax holidays.

· Targeted skill development. The Philippines invested ₱740 million in 2025 for training through TESDA and DICT.

· Fintech-friendly payment systems that allow workers to keep and use foreign currency earnings, making participation in the global market frictionless.

The result? Outsourcing became a top foreign exchange earner, lifted millions into the middle class and positioned these nations as indispensable to the global economy.

Why the Caribbean has an edge

We already have what Asia had to build:

· English-speaking talent aligned with the US, Canada and UK time zones.

· A service-oriented culture honed by decades in tourism and hospitality – skills in empathy, problem-solving and communication that AI can’t replicate.

· Existing diaspora networks sending billions home – remittances are 16.3 per cent of GDP in Jamaica and 34.1 per cent in Haiti..

These factors make us especially attractive for high-value, AI-adjacent services – the kind of work global companies still need humans for.

My proof that it works

After living in Trinidad for ten years, I saw firsthand how global opportunities could change the game.

While others were stressed about being underpaid or unemployed, I was attracting clients from around the world – and getting paid in USD.

That foreign currency went far in Trinidad, giving me the financial cushion to live well.

Now in Thailand, the impact is even greater. My cost of living is lower, I work fewer hours and the rest of my time goes into my health, travel and wealth building.

That’s the freedom you get when you earn globally but live in a country where your money stretches further.

Why now is the moment

In 2025, more companies are prioritising skills over degrees (outside of regulated professions like medicine or law).

The global market is hungry for talent that can prove its ability to deliver.

Today, you can:

1. Learn skills online (often in weeks, not years).

2. Build a portfolio.

3. Use platforms like LinkedIn to attract clients and employers worldwide.

The Caribbean’s young professionals don’t need to wait for local opportunities.

If you want the experience to grow your career, start with international clients – then bring that expertise back to elevate local businesses.

Skills that can earn in six–12 months

From the Coursera global skills reports and outsourcing opportunity data, these are high-demand roles that can be learned quickly:

· Data annotation: US$20 to US$40 an hour.

· AI content moderation: US$21 to US$74 an hour.

· UX/UI design with AI tools: An average of US$98,540 a year.

· AI-assisted virtual assistant: US$10 to US$20 an hour.

· AI-powered digital marketing and analytics: US$30 to US$100 an hour freelance.

· Cybersecurity fundamentals for remote work: US$25 to US$60 an hour.

None require a university degree – just targeted skills training, proof of work and the ability to market yourself globally.

The mindset shift we need

Across the Caribbean, you still hear, "It’s all about who you know to get a job here." That thinking keeps us trapped in a limited market.

We must stop looking inward and start competing for global opportunities.

That’s how you build economic resilience – by earning from multiple markets through remote work, freelancing, e-commerce or digital business.

My vision for the Caribbean

Remember when people complained about calling customer service and getting routed to Asia? In five to ten years, I want them routed to us.

"Outsourced to the Caribbean" should mean high-quality, English-speaking, culturally aligned, tech-enabled service – the kind global companies pay premium rates for.

The age of AI and remote work is here. We can either wait for tourism or oil and gas, or we can skill up, market ourselves globally, and make foreign exchange the Caribbean’s next big export.

If Asia could do it from halfway around the world, imagine what we can achieve with a laptop, reliable internet, and the West one click away.

Keron Rose is a Caribbean-based digital strategist and digital nomad currently living in Thailand.

He helps entrepreneurs across the region build their digital presence, monetise their platforms and tap into global opportunities.

Through his content and experiences in Asia, Rose shares real-world insights to help the Caribbean think bigger and move smarter in the digital age.

Listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.