Carenage man beaten in sleep

A Carenage man was awoken from sleep by a relative hitting him several times with a baseball bat on August 6.

The 47-year-old man told investigators he was sleeping on his couch, around 10 pm, when the beating began. He said he ran outside calling out to neighbours for help, while his relative ran away.

He was taken by ambulance to the St James Medical Complex, where he was later transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital. He sustained a broken arm and injuries to his head, back and legs.

PC Sookram is continuing inquiries.