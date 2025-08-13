Cabo Star sailings cancelled on August 17, 18

The MV Cabo Star. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SAILINGS of MV Cabo Star – which on August 3 returned from scheduled, statutory dry-docking for maintenance – have been cancelled on August 17 and 18 to facilitate an urgent repair, says the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT).

In a statement on August 13, the TTIT said the vessel would resume service on August 19 at 2 pm from Port of Spain, pending the completion of the required works.

“To facilitate the movement of affected passengers and cargo during this period, the T&T Spirit and Galleons Passage will operate special cargo sailings on the given days.

The Galleons Passage will leave Trinidad at 11 am on August 17 and leave Tobago at 5.30 pm on that same day.

The T&T Spirit will leave Trinidad at 10 am on August 18 and Tobago 4 pm on that day.

MV Cabo Star was taken out of service on July 12 to facilitate its scheduled maintenance.

A statement from the TTIT on August 3 said it had completed its maintenance and had regained its classification status.

That statement said the vessel returned to Trinidad from Curacao on August 3 and resumed its cargo operations on the sea bridge on August 4.