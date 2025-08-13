Beyond the beach: How the yachting industry supplements the blue economy

Trent Spencer, left, Rose an Australian Shepard, Telicia Campain, and Tynan Lampshire, stand in front of the catamaran, SV Liger, at Peake Yatch Services on the Western Main Road, Chaguaramas on June 18. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

MOST, when thinking about the tourism industry, think of the sun, sand and sea.

However, the lesser-considered blue economy is poised to be a major player in TT's development.

The blue economy is considered by the European Commission as all economic activities related to oceans, seas and coasts.

Locally, the maritime sector is seen as the anchor for this economic thrust, according to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

In its 2021 Development of a National Maritime Policy and Strategy report, the ministry estimates the value of the maritime sector – comprising "marine transportation and shipping, safety, security, tourism, the marine environment, and related administration and legislation" – to be $152 billion (US$22.5 billion), accounting for 81 per cent of TT’s gross domestic product as at 2015.

And, according to the Ministry of Trade, the subsidiary leisure-sailing industry alone contributes approximately $30 million (US$4.4 million) in annual revenue, which circulates throughout the local economy.

One such economic contributor is an Australian trio aboard the sailing vessel (SV) Liger, who have chosen TT for a second time as their hurricane season safe haven.

Telicia Campain, 31, Trent Spencer, 32, and Tynan Lampshire, 30, sold their entire life’s belongings to fulfil a lifelong dream of owning, sailing and living aboard a boat full-time with their five-year-old dog, Australian Shepard Rose.

The SV Liger, a three-cabin 2021 Leopard catamaran, was built in Cape Town, South Africa.

The trio received the 45-foot-long, 24-foot-wide vessel in June 2021, but their dream of sailing around the world soon turned into a nightmare when hundreds of manufacturers’ defects were discovered. This forced the crew to spend the next two years chasing repairs.

This journey led the SV Liger to TT in March 2023, intending to haul out their vessel to address what they hoped would be the final batch of repairs.

Hauling out is the process of taking a boat out of the water onto land for maintenance, repairs or storage, especially during hurricane season.

Their repair list included a cracked crossbeam mount, which links the two sides of their catamaran together, a damaged mast and leaking windows throughout the boat, among many others. Although originally expecting to be hauled out for three months, the process took significantly longer.

Over 21 months later, the extensive repair list was still incomplete, but Liger was now sea-worthy, prompting the trio to return to sailing in December 2024.

Upon learning about their story, Business day met with the trio to discuss the impact of sailors on the tourism industry at the Peake Yacht Services boatyard, where they have chosen to haul out yet again, for the 2025 hurricane season (June 1 to November 30).

The haul-out process

TT, as a result of its geographic location, has a competitive advantage over other regional marinas, as it is considered to be outside the hurricane belt.

This makes it one of the top choices for haul-out.

Chaguaramas, serving as the heart of TT’s yachting industry, offers sailors a choice between three haul-out facilities; Peake Yacht Service, Power Boats and Coral Cove Marina Boatyard.

Once sailors have chosen a boatyard, the process begins by confirming availability for haul-out. After this, they schedule their arrival date and notify local authorities.

Upon arrival in Chaguaramas, yachts anchor offshore and raise a yellow flag, which signals the start of the multi-step customs and immigration process.

For those with pets, like the Liger crew, the process starts six weeks in advance with a special import permit application that adds a layer of difficulty for sailors with limited access to local currency.

"We have to send in an application that’s got all of her (Rose’s) details. When they (Chief Veterinary Office) approve it, someone in the country has to go in and collect it in person and pay the $100 fee," said Campain.

"That makes it trickier for people who’ve never been here before, who don’t know anyone here."

Despite bureaucratic difficulties, some of the boatyards offer assistance with processing documents, like a health clearance Campain described as a relic of covid19, along with immigration forms.

The immigration process categorises international sailing vessels like commercial vessels, meaning sailors must submit forms in triplicate – another in-person, cash-based process

"With immigration, you have about 16 forms you have to fill out, because at the moment, TT still uses the commercial vessels procedure for foreign yachts entering.

"We have to fill in forms to say that we don’t have stowaways aboard, that nobody died during the trip and we don’t have bodies onboard."

Campain suggests these processes can be modernised with the introduction of an electronic system like SailClear, which they used in other Caribbean countries.

SailClear, created by the Caribbean Customs Law Enforcement Council, allows users to electronically submit their customs declarations prior to arrival.

It is currently used in 13 Caribbean countries.

Referring to a recent voyage, Campain said, "We submit everything electronically then and it automatically gets given to immigration. They can check it and stamp you through.

"We used it for St Vincent and the Grenadines and we’ve been to the French islands and it’s all electronic. You don’t even go to a custom office up there."

Economic injection, oversupply of demand and labour shortages

The economic injection by sailors extends far beyond the costs of their haul-out, as the crew aboard Liger can attest.

In addition to these fees, often bundled with long-term storage, yacht maintenance typically requires welding, electrical work, fibreglass repairs, staircase rentals and general provisioning. While some of Liger’s past expenses were covered under warranty, many services are sourced locally.

Among them were Scott Knaggs and Lloyd Chung of Evolve Marine and Energy TT, based at Peake Boatyard.

Spencer described the duo as "world-class" and noted they are the crew’s preferred choice for the technical analysis of Liger's electrical systems.

Liger’s welding work was done by a contractor based in Moruga, and stainless steel fabrication done by the now-deceased Lincoln.

"He was really good, and he passed away. After that, we couldn’t find anyone," Spencer said.

Data from the Central Statistical Office showed a 108 per cent increase in sea arrivals in 2024, likely due to the devastation of Hurricane Beryl in other islands.

This spike created an unprecedented demand for marine services.

"I know there are some businesses here that are not accepting new work until November because they are booked solid," Campain said, recalling notices seen before their December 2024 haul-out.

Though with more boats comes more opportunities and equal amounts of challenges.

"Right now, what you’ve got is a massive surplus of demand, and absolutely nowhere near an adequate supply of labour," said Spencer.

"So you’ve got a giant overflow of potential work coming in and just going straight back out again, and then going up to other places.

"There’s labour shortages in all the islands, it's not just here."

Contractors, though typically quoting in TT dollars, often accept US, a welcome influx of foreign exchange which is notoriously inaccessible.

However, despite this injection, Spencer highlighted a lack of oversight in the industry.

"It’s a totally deregulated system where no one is overseeing it at all. It needs some oversight and clean-up as well."

In the absence of regulation, the market has seen the rise of so-called "cowboy" contractors, an unpredictable element he believes threatens the reputation and long-term viability of the local yachting sector.

Life ashore: More than just repairs

The ripple effect of economic contributions by sailors stretches far wider than the industries surrounding their vessel.

"I would say the average yachtie is here for at least a month. So that’s already a big difference (from standard tourists)."

Campain explained that their boats are like homes on the water, so while visiting countries, crews’ expenditure mimics that of locals.

"It's literally everything; pharmacies, doctors, dentists, supermarkets, fast-food delivery, restaurants, hairdressers, pet stores, fabric shops, dry-cleaning, sea shipping, customs brokers…"

Errands like these are also facilitated by the boatyard, through a courtesy shuttle bus to retailers like Massy, Pricesmart West Bees, Blooms and Peake’s own hardware store.

Additionally, sailors like Campain herself began an independent Saturday market trip to the Central Market, known in the sailing community as one of the best markets in the Eastern Caribbean. Management of the market trip passes from cruiser to cruiser as they leave TT.

"There’s been a long-standing market bus trip that’s facilitated by cruisers. By virtue of the fact that I’d been there the longest, when the last person left, it got handed to me. We have partnered with local taxi drivers, Leary and Earl, and they handle the bus side of things.

"When I first got here, there were six of us. Now, I think it was 62 people going into the Central Market.

"That’s 62 people going, spending money on local vendors, buying seafood, meat... I get all my seafood, all my beef, all my chicken from the market."

"My first trip back and I went to Brian to get my shrimp, I go to see Jessica and Jerry to get the chicken."

The quality of the products, among other points, creates a cyclical relationship where cruisers go to the same vendors, year on year when in TT, and stock up on provisioning before leaving.

"When we left TT last year, I bought so much beef in advance because I like the quality of what I could get in TT that I filled the freezer and we did not buy beef from any other country the whole time we were away."

Drivers like Leary and Earl have built longstanding relationships with the sailing community, even being hired for tours, airport drop-offs and island sightseeing, injecting further income into the local transport economy.

With almost 3,000 boats visiting TT annually, it is clear there is appeal for sailors through the strong community networks, quality marine services, affordable haul-out accommodation and more.

To further tap into the economic potential of the yachting industry, cruisers like the Liger crew suggest establishing legal oversight to ensure quality workmanship, overhauling and digitising the customs and immigration process along with skills training for relevant skill sets to supply the current demand.