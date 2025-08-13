Bandit caught, stolen jewellery recovered in Guayaguyare

- File photo

A 21-YEAR-OLD bandit was caught shortly after breaking into a Guayaguyare woman's home and stealing several items, including jewellery on August 12.

The 33-year-old victim told police she left her La Savanne Circular, Newlands Village, Guayaguayare, Mayaro home around 5 am on August 12 to go to work. However, she received a call around midday from a neighbour saying the suspect was seen running from behind her home with something in his hand.

She returned home and found that while the front door remained locked, a window had been broken. She also discovered several of her handbags were displaced in her bedroom, and several pieces of gold jewellery, including necklaces, rings, watches, earrings and bracelets, valued at $36,000, were missing, along with $1,000.

Mayaro CID responded and, based on information, went to the home of the suspect and detained him. After interrogation, the suspect took officers to a forested area near his home where they recovered most of the stolen items, except $700.

Police are continuing inquiries.