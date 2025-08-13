Army veterans Moore, Garcia head to Vietnam

TT men's football team players Reon Moore (L) and Justin Garcia show off the colours of their new team Song Lam Nghe An FC (SLNA). Photo courtesy SLNA -

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team players Reon Moore and Justin "Shiggy" Garcia have transferred from 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champs Defence Force to Vietnamese club Song Lam Nghe An FC (SLNA). With SLNA scheduled to face Pho Hien FC in their first game of the 2025/26 V.League season on August 17, Newsday understands the players have been signed on season-long loans.

Both players were welcomed via social media posts by SLNA on August 13, and also featured in a video which showcased the team's kits for the upcoming season.

For Defence Force, the move comes at a surprising time as the reigning TTPFL champions are set to begin their 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup campaign against Haiti's Juventus De Cayes as the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on August 21. In the Caribbean Cup, the Army/Coast Guard combination will not have an easy task as they will have to contest with Jamaica champions Cavalier FC and Dominican Republic's Cibao FC, the teams which finished first and second respectively in the 2024 edition of the competition.

Defence Force will also have to contend with the loss of coach Densill Theobald, who led them to an unbeaten 2024/25 TTPFL season. He resigned from his head-coaching role with the club on July 27.

The 29-year-old Garcia, a reliable left-sided centre back, featured prominently for TT coach Dwight Yorke at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup – even scoring in a 1-1 draw with Haiti. Garcia has over 40 caps for the national team since debuting in 2019 and has become a force defensively on the domestic circuit as well, having copped the 2023 TTPFL Player of the Year award after helping Defence Force to a league and Knockout Cup double in that season.

The 28-year-old Moore, who was overlooked by the TT head coach for the 2025 Gold Cup campaign and the pair of Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifiers back in June, is eager to make an impact in the V.League.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity and I want to continue to work hard and share a great moment in our careers together and help him (Justin) along because it's his first time (playing abroad professionally)," Moore told Newsday via WhatsApp.

After sealing a deal with Canada's Pacific FC last March, Moore returned to the Defence Force front line and the TTPFL earlier this year after a solitary season in Canada. Moore largely featured in a super-sub role on his return to Defence Force and scored three league goals towards the back end of the season.

For SLNA, both Garcia and Moore will hope to transfer their winning habits at the domestic level. Last season, SLNA finished 12th on the 14-team V.League table with 26 points from 26 matches. (with reporting by Stephon Nicholas).