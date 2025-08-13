Arima home shot up

- File photo

THE home of an Arima mother was shot up while she was inside with her three children at night.

The woman told officers she was at her Bregon Park home on August 11 when she heard several loud, rapid explosions coming from the front of her house.

Checking her CCTV footage, she saw a Nissan Note driving along the roadway stop and a man come out from the back seat with what appeared to be a firearm. The footage showed the man getting back into the car after opening fire and fleeing the scene.

Crime scene investigators recovered ten spent 5.56 shells.