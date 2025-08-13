Ameen: I am not intimidated by threats

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

LOCAL GOVERNMENT Minister Khadijah Ameen says she is not intimidated by threats and will continue to perform her duties to the best of her ability.

She also said she supported Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s firm stand on weeding out corruption and criminality in make-work programmes.

During the UNC’s Monday Night Forum at Camden Hall, Couva, on August 11, Persad-Bissessar warned members of the party to not fall prey to the corruption she alleged took place under the former PNM administration, particularly in programmes such as the Cepep and URP.

She alleged that under the PNM, the Cepep was linked to criminality while various other public-work programmes had been associated with corruption.

Persad-Bissessar said the government’s decision to suspend the Cepep while it was being audited had faced considerable push-back from those who, she alleged, were benefiting dishonestly from the programme.

As a result, she said, Ameen, Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath and URP programme manager Feroze Khan had been the subject of threats. The PM, though, did not reveal the nature of the threats.

Asked about the threats on August 12, Ameen told Newsday, “I am not intimidated.”

She said while the government was in opposition, “We were aware of the criminal element that the PNM government incorporated into these programmes.”

Ameen, the St Augustine MP, added, “Now that we are in government and we have documents and evidence where the fraud squad, the DPP’s office, or the Attorney General’s office is required to intervene, we will refer documents and files to them.”

She said apart from the criminal elements in the Cepep and other make-work initiatives, thousands of people would benefit from the government’s decision to suspend the initiative, pending the outcome of the audit.

“There are many people who are very happy about the government’s decision. And it is our duty to ensure that the taxpayers’ dollars serve as many people as possible, who are genuinely in need.

“So I commend the Prime Minister’s stance to weed out the corruption.”

Ameen said her ministerial portfolio has many elements.

“The URP is only part of it. But I will not be intimidated from doing my job and serving the people.”