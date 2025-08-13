Aisha Manrique on becoming the voice of God

For most of her life Aisha Manrique has followed the voice of God, which intentionally led to her becoming the voice of God at numerous events, and one of ten voice artists from around the world to secure a scholarship from the prestigious Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) and Source Elements, as well as an invitation to the annual Voice Arts Awards, often referred to as the Oscars of voice acting.

Manrique has been in the business for over two decades, investing in her training at various local and international institutions. She is a voiceover, public speaking, vocal confidence and performance trainer through her company, Voicey Versa Productions Ltd, and continues to heavily invest in her craft.

"It's a competitive space, so proper training is necessary. I've packaged my 23 years of experience and created a programme that I continue to refine, because giving value and helping aspiring voices to soar at an international level is important to me,” Manrique said.

She sees this scholarship as a reward for her hard work and dedication.

"This scholarship proves that the only limits that exist are the ones we place upon ourselves. The impossible can become very possible once you diligently develop and enhance what comes naturally to you. Never be afraid to dream bigger and show the world what you have to offer! The human voice is such a powerful tool."

Manrique's voice has been featured in a number of radio and TV commercials, safety briefings, training videos and tutorials, and as a host at events.

Last year she was the live announcer at a three-day production for Disney at the launch of its Ariel movie in the US, and at the Miss Universe TT competition at Queen's Hall. This year, for the third consecutive time, Manrique will take on the role of live announcer at the Caribbean Music Awards, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. And having written the entire script for the past two years, this time around she will collaborate with international scriptwriters to shape the narrative of the August 28 show, at which her voice will welcome guests, introduce presenters, announce performances and generally guide the audience through the evening’s proceeding. Hers will also be the voice narrating the accolades of the honourees at the show. She takes these roles seriously, as she uses them as a platform from which she is determined to help shape how the world views Caribbean excellence.

"There's a still, small voice that always reminds me that there's so much more to experience in this life other than sitting behind someone's desk in an office, once you're willing to bet on yourself. God is a God who cannot lie, and He said to all of us that our gifts will make way to our riches. I hold on to that promise regardless of what is happening around me, and I reap the benefits of holding on to my faith."

From September, the voiceover talent, scriptwriter and coach will begin her SOVAS training, taking her talent and contribution to Caribbean excellence to a new level. The scholarship gives her access to professional training from internationally recognised voice coaches, licensing for industry-standard software such as Source-Connect, global exposure and access to the SOVAS network, marketing and promotional support for international work, and career-building mentorship. The late James Earl Jones, Regina King, Viola Davis and Michelle Obama are among SOVAS collaborators and honourees.

“Source Elements’ Source-Connect software is used by studios, voiceover artists, and production houses worldwide to record high-quality audio remotely in real time. Its major clients include Netflix, Spotify, NBCUniversal, DreamWorks, BBC, and Sony Music – software that some voice talents can only dream of being able to afford.”

Also, as part of the scholarship opportunity, she was invited to submit her work to be considered for the Voice Arts Awards, making her the first TT voice actor to be officially invited to enter the competition. The winners will be announced at the Voice Arts Awards Gala, a star-studded red-carpet event in Los Angeles, California, at which Manrique will be a guest and where outstanding talent across voiceover, dubbing, animation, narration, audiobook, and more will be honoured.

“This experience is more than personal; it’s an opportunity to showcase what TT has to offer. For the first time ever, the Voice Arts judging panel and global voiceover community will hear professionally submitted voice work from TT. It’s a powerful opportunity to shine a spotlight on Caribbean talent, and I am passionately using this moment to advocate for greater visibility and representation of voice actors from my homeland on the international stages.”

For more information visit aishamanriquemedia.com, voiceyversa.com, or follow Aisha Manrique Media on IG and Aisha Manrique VO on TikTok and Aisha Manrique on Linkedin