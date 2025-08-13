AC tech fined $10k for stealing from police station

- File photo

A 38-year-old air-conditioning technician was fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to larceny in connection with a camera stolen from the Arima Police Station, when he appeared before a High Court master on August 12.

A police release said Dexter Renne of Richardson Street, Pepper Village, Fyzabad, appeared before Master Simone Hosein at High Court North, B, and admitted to stealing the camera.

According to reports, on July 22, the informant placed a box containing two Canon EOS Rebel T7 cameras valued at $4,000 and accessories in the server room on the second floor of the station. The room was locked and secured. It was discovered missing on August 7.

A report was made, and WPC Augustus of the Arima CID launched an investigation. Surveillance footage revealed Renne, an employee of a contracted air-conditioning service provider, removing the camera while performing maintenance work at the station.

On August 9, Renne returned to the station for further maintenance duties and was arrested. He was later charged on August 11 and taken before the court the following day.

Upon pleading guilty, Renne was ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 within six months and to compensate the state $4,000 for the stolen camera within two months.