A radio announcer’s message to young people

-

THE EDITOR: A radio announcer’s message to young people reflects a profound shift in mindset about work and life. In today’s fast-paced world, the idea that work is just a livelihood – and not a passion or a source of purpose – has become commonplace. The advice to not rush to have breakfast at home but instead take your time when you arrive at work emphasises a more relaxed and mindful approach to daily routines.

This perspective encourages young people to see their job not merely as a means to earn a pay check, but as a stepping stone toward future growth and opportunity. It suggests that the real transformation lies in changing how we view our careers: moving from simply “doing the job” to actively seeking progress, development, and fulfilment. Achieving this requires major shifts – embracing continuous learning, upskilling, and positioning oneself for career advancement.

Ultimately, the message advocates for a conscious approach to work, emphasising that the current mindset must evolve. To secure a more meaningful and prosperous future, young people need to prepare for these bigger changes, viewing their work as a vital part of their life’s journey rather than just a daily obligation. This mindset shift is essential for growth, development, and successful transition into the future.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail