Why fuss about Columbus

The statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Square in east Port of Spain before it was removed on August 6. - FILE PHOTO

THE EDITOR: Dr Eric Williams, the father of the nation, was a renowned historian who governed TT for 30 years. During his leadership, he never expressed any major concerns about Christopher Columbus, except for some comments in his book From Columbus to Castro.

Today, 533 years after Columbus arrived in this part of the world in 1492 and 44 years since Dr Williams passed away in 1981, we find ourselves debating whether a statue of Christopher Columbus should remain standing, be taken down, be destroyed, be thrown into the sea, or simply be placed in a museum.

It is surprising that in the 21st century, with so many pressing issues both locally and globally, some people choose to focus their energies not on resolving these challenges but on trying to rewrite history.

As the saying goes, "If you don't know where you came from, you certainly won't know where you are going."

Good luck.

C PETERS

via-email