Water disruption in NW Trinidad caused by ruptured pipeline

A WASA pump station. - File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said a ruptured 30-inch transmission main is causing a disruption in water supply to customers in north west Trinidad served by the El Socorro Booster Station.

In a release on August 12, WASA said the damage to the discharge pipeline happened at approximately 9 pm on August 11 and its repair team had been on site overnight.

It said a time frame for completion of emergency repairs and restoration of supply will be forthcoming in a subsequent update.

The affected areas include El Socorro, Barataria, Aranguez, Morvant, EMR Laventille, Laventille Road, East Dry River, downtown Port of Spain, Beetham Gardens, Belmont, Woodbrook, St Ann’s, Cascade St. James, Long Circular Road, Dundonald Hill, Cocorite and Westmoorings

WASA said after the works are completed, it may take up to 24 hours for the supply to normalise in some affected areas.

It said a limited truck-borne water supply is available upon request, with priority being given to health care institutions. This can be requested through the following self-service options: the customer portal available on WASA’s website or www.wasa.gov.tt.

Alternatively, customers requiring a truck-borne supply, direct assistance or further information can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.