Venezuelan, 25, gunned down in Carapichaima

Anderson Wilfrero Guerra Perez -

A 25-year-old Venezuelan man was found on the roadside in Carapichaima with multiple gunshot wounds on the morning of August 12.

Police identified the victim as Anderson Wilfrero Guerra Perez. He would have turned 26 in September.

His body was found face down near an overgrown area off Waterloo Road. His hands were bound behind his back with straps. He was wearing a pair of long blue jeans, a T-shirt and a black jacket.

Initial reports said a farmer made the gruesome discovery around 8 am and immediately alerted police the Central Division, who were among the first responders.

Police investigators recovered a receipt dated July 22 for the purchase of a black Aqua car for $40,000 at the scene.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were also alerted. They visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made.