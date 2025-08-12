Trinidad and Tobago signs on to ocean governance pact

A French angelfish at Buccoo Reef, Tobago. - Anjani Ganase

TRINIDAD and Tobago is now better positioned to attract investment, foster job creation in coastal communities, and ensure long-term economic benefits from its marine resources, all while safeguarding biodiversity and ecosystem health.

On August 8, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) enabling the creation of a co-ordination mechanism to support integrated ocean governance in the Caribbean and North Brazil Shelf Large Marine Ecosystems (CLME+ region).

The signing took place at the ministry in St Clair

A release from the ministry on August 11 said the MoU signing “represents a pivotal step in advancing national and regional efforts toward sustainable ocean management.”

Now endorsed by 17 states and nine inter-governmental organisations (IGOs) officially activates the ocean co-ordination mechanism (OCM) under the ProCaribePlus Project.

“This regional initiative seeks to protect and restore the ocean’s natural capital, build resilience, and support investments for inclusive, sustainable blue socio-economic development across the CLME+ region.

“This agreement reflects Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to strengthening regional partnerships and enhancing national capacity for the sustainable management of marine and coastal resources. It aligns with the country’s strategic priorities in environmental stewardship, climate resilience, and economic diversification.”

The ministry said participation in the co-ordination mechanism offers Trinidad and Tobago many strategic advantages.

It supports the development of a resilient, ocean-based economy that balances environmental protection with economic opportunity. This includes promoting sustainable fisheries, marine spatial planning, eco-tourism, and innovation in ocean-based industries.

The ministry the mechanism facilitates national monitoring of ocean sustainability goals, supports the implementation of the strategic action programme (SAP), enables data sharing with research and academic institutions to inform legislation on ocean pollution and climate change, supports cross-sectoral policy integration and access to funding for national ocean governance initiatives, promotes alignment of institutional and policy frameworks across multiple governance levels, and strengthens collaboration among countries, IGOs, and stakeholders in the development and implementation of ocean-related programmes.

“Importantly, the MoU imposes no financial obligations and preserves the sovereign rights of member states, with the flexibility to discontinue cooperation at any time.”

The ministry said the signing of the MoU is supported by the Tobago House of Assembly, the Institute of Marine Affairs, the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry, and the Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Ministry.