TKR, UTC partner for 'exciting journey'

UTC executive director Nigel Edwards (centre) and TKR off-spinner Sunil Narine stand alsongside other UTC and TKR officials during their contract signing for the 2025 CPL season at UTC's head office in Port of Spain on August 11. Photo courtesy UTC -

Four-time Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) got another boost ahead of the upcoming season as a sponsorship agreement with the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) for the 2025 campaign was finalised on August 11. The contract-signing took place at UTC's head office in Port of Spain.

The 2025 CPL season bowls off on August 14, with TKR, the CPL's winningest franchise, beginning their season on August 17 with a match away to 2021 champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. TKR's home leg will commence on August 27 when they face the league's newest franchise, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

UTC's executive director Nigel Edwards spoke to the natural alignment between cricket and investment and is looking forward to a fruitful partnership, which he hopes can usher in a fifth title for the TT franchise this season.

"This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey as we look forward to engaging the team's vibrant community and contributing to the dynamic spirit of sport," Edwards said.

"Much like smart investing, which we know a thing or two about, cricket is about teamwork, strategy and resilience. It's about bouncing back even when you've been down. It's about a team of talented individuals coming together from different backgrounds and representing a nation and representing the spirit of that nation."

During his address, Edwards also revealed an element of the partnership will help offer support to the National Primary Schools' Cricket League.

"This campaign will get under way in the coming days and we're extremely pleased to be partnering with you on this one. The passion you bring to the game inspires us, inspires fans and unites us with unmatched energy," he said.

"At UTC, we believe in nurturing talent and helping athletes achieve their dreams on the field, as well as in their financial lives."

TKR's marketing manager Salina Seepaul was also delighted for the start of TKR's partnership with UTC.

"We are thrilled to welcome UTC as a sponsor for TKR ahead of CPL 2025. This partnership celebrates a shared commitment to empowering our communities and delivering unforgettable moments for cricket fans across TT. Together, we look forward to building a winning legacy both on and off the field," Seepaul said.

Narine backs TKR to go all the way

Veteran off-spinner Sunil Narine said TKR's blend of experience of youth should bode well for them this season and he's confident fans can expect great things ahead.

"We have been dominating this tournament for a while. We're going to have ups and downs so I think we have to take our downs and rally and keep fighting," the 37-year-old Narine said. "Every year we try to win the title. It doesn't happen (every year), but this year is nothing new. We have to try go out there and try to perform as best as we could. Yes, the end result (we desire) is to take home the title. But only the man above will know."

TKR will be coached by Dwayne Bravo this season, with regional star names such as Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell in the mix alongside veteran overseas players Mohammad Amir, Alex Hales and Colin Munro.

"I think generally we are always confident with whatever team or whatever squad we have. Yes, it's a new year and new season. We have different personnel coming into the team and it's always good to have new blood, new energy and ideas. We're confident and hopefully we can go out there and do it," Narine said.

A UTC release said it looks forward to a successful partnership with TKR and invited the public to follow its digital media channels for information on its online and in-branch promotions.