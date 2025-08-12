Thank you, Duke of Edinburgh

A copy of Cayenne Waddell's Duke of Edinburgh's Award Gold. -

THE EDITOR: I write an open letter as the managing director of Trinidad Import and Export Company Ltd, one of the oldest companies in Trinidad.

On behalf of my wife Jacqueline Arrindell and my daughter Christine Arrindell Waddell, I would like to publicly express our sincere gratitude to the Office of the Duke of Edinburgh for awarding my granddaughter, Cayenne Waddell, 18, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Gold.

This honour not only celebrates her personal achievement, but also serves as an inspiration to young people around the nation.

We thank the Duke of Edinburgh's Award programme for its continued support and encouragement of youth development.

ANTHONY J ARRINDELL

via e-mail