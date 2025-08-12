Say no to more guns

Illegal guns that police found in 2024. -

THE EDITOR: "Police will bring peace to Trinidad and Tobago with God's help."

This is a direct quote from a very top security official. And his position is exactly what the political directorate is also pushing. Putting more guns in the hands of the citizens to me is a declaration of war, not peace. Instead, we need to massively stop the entry of guns into the country, and aggressively throughout the land, from east to west, and from north to south locate and destroy every illegal firearm.

Once again, I am pleading with every sensible human being in this land, please do not become like the US. We will live to regret this, should this legislation pass.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail