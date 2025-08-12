Rio Claro woman injured in acid attack

File photo

A 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN is recovering after she was attacked with acid outside a bank in Rio Claro on the afternoon of August 11.

Police said the victim, of Agostini Road, Ecclesville in Rio Claro, was standing near Scotiabank on Naparima Mayaro Road shortly before 4 pm on August 11 when a man approached her with an object in his hand and threw a liquid onto her face.

The liquid caused an immediate burning sensation to her eyes, face and lips.

The suspect, described as being dark in complexion and wearing a green Cepep T-shirt, fled the scene on foot.

A passer-by assisted the injured woman and took her to the Rio Claro Health Facility.

She was later transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital for further treatment.

Officers of the Rio Claro Police Station, including acting Sgts Denoon, and Neaves, acting Cpl Billy and PCs Parris, and Goordeen, responded to the report.

The victim was interviewed, and officers gathered information.

They also visited the scene, where they recovered a bottle of muriatic acid believed to have been used in the attack.

Investigators also reviewed CCTV footage from the area to try to identify the suspect.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.