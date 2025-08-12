Proman Foundation, Starlift Steel Orchestra camp build music literacy, life skills

Camp director Maureen Clement leads students in a musical performance. -

Proman Foundation in its flagship cultural partnership with the Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra successfully delivered the 2025 Starlift Vacation Camp – a three-week programme designed to build music literacy, life skills and national pride in young people.

Held from July 21-August 8 at the Proman Starlift panyard in Port of Spain, the camp welcomed 27 children and teenagers aged seven-17, who were immersed in structured steelpan instruction while developing essential life skills such as discipline, teamwork, and self-confidence, said a media release.

The programme was led by Maureen Clement and supported by six tutors, several of whom are also active members of the Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra.

Their dual roles as performers and educators offered campers a unique opportunity to learn from practitioners who live and breathe the national instrument.

“The skills and virtues learned when studying and performing music can be life changing. There is no other human activity with greater personal benefits,” said Clement.

A special engagement on July 25 brought Proman interns into the camp, creating a meaningful exchange as they shared career insights, offered encouragement, and connected with the young participants – reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to nurturing skills development through culture.

The camp culminated in a graduation performance on August 8, attended by Claus Cronberger, non-executive chairman, Proman Trinidad and chair of the Proman Foundation, and Giselle Thompson, deputy managing director, Proman Trinidad, the release said.

Speaking at the event Claus said, “By investing in both cultural and technical skills, we’re supporting a well-rounded approach to youth development, as well as providing the participants with a fun and engaging vacation camp and hopefully finding some pan stars of the future!”

Among this year’s most inspiring stories was Javonte Herbert, a past camper who has gone on to become a full member of the Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra. This year, he returned as mentor.

“Being part of Proman Starlift has significantly improved my playing technique and boosted my confidence as a musician,” said Herbert.

One 14-year-old camper, Samiyyah Layne captured the spirit of the programme perfectly: “The Proman Starlift Java Camp helped me discover how much I enjoy playing the steelpan. That experience inspired me to return and become an official member.”

Since 2015, Proman has proudly supported Proman Starlift as part of its commitment to preserving and celebrating indigenous arts and cultural heritage in TT. In 2023, the band launched the annual Starlift Youth Vacation Camp, which has welcomed over 200 students to date, the release said.

The Proman Foundation continues to champion initiatives that blend cultural expression with education and skills development, creating meaningful opportunities for young people to thrive.