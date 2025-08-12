Pooran inspires youths, reflects on 2015 accident

Cricketer and bmobile brand ambassador Nicholas Pooran speaks at the TSTT Future Leaders Internship Programme orientation at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on August 11. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

AT 19, Nicholas Pooran had already established himself as one of the Caribbean’s most promising cricketers, but a car accident in 2015 nearly brought it all to an end.

Pooran reflected on the life-changing event as he spoke to the 600 youths aged 17-21 selected for TSTT’s Future Leaders Internship Programme, held at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on August 11.

“I ran off the road, came back and got hit by another car. I woke up and all I remember is smoke. Life changed in that moment.

“The ambulance came, took me out and put me on the stretcher. My mom came bawling, crying, wondering what happened when she saw the blood.

“I was just hoping I could come out of the stretcher and walk again.

Pooran recounted the physical agony he was in.

“I remember telling the doctors, ‘Do whatever you have to do, knock me out if you have to, I don’t care, I just can’t take this pain anymore.’

When he woke up the next morning, Pooran said he saw casts on both his legs from the knee down.

“When the doctors came I asked, ‘Will I play cricket again?’

“They said, ‘You’ll walk again, but we’re not sure if you’ll be able to run.’

Pooran said the accident completely changed his reality, leaving him with no idea where to go from that moment.

“But setbacks are something that’s going to happen to every single person, no matter wealth or age,” he told the interns.

Thanking his friends and family for their support, Pooran said the accident led him down a deeply spiritual journey.

“At that time, I had a lot of pressure and nothing seemed to make sense, but I turned to God and that was the answer to all my pressures. And from the moment I turned to God, I just trusted him, that everything happens for a reason and that this is just the start of my journey.”

However, Pooran’s road to recovery wasn’t smooth. He recalled the loss of his physical independence and mobility, sleepless nights, weight gain and the six-month-long recovery process that included intense physical therapy.

“It was painful, and I didn’t see any progress, and to me, that was mentally frustrating. But the moment I felt like giving up, I saw progress, and that just propelled me to trust the process, the journey and listen to my physiotherapist.

“And the moment I got that sense of release, I just pushed on. I started to kick balls around the house and tried walking with crutches.”

Pooran said even when he returned to playing cricket, the challenges did not stop. In his road to recovery, Pooran said he had to deal with the limitations of his injuries, weight gain and worked for years to establish the discipline needed to continue representing his country and region the best he could.

“It was worth it in the end, but it was really painful. And that’s something I want everyone to know, the journey will be painful. Sometimes you think it’s gonna get easier and it doesn’t. But that’s when you really have to trust in your process.”

Pooran called the accident a blessing in disguise.

“At a young age, getting into that accident taught me so much about life. It taught me that every day and every moment counts.

He encouraged the young interns to believe in their dreams, remain dedicated and take advantage of every opportunity presented to them.

Earlier this year, Pooran announced his shock retirement from international cricket on June 9. He was 29 at the time. He currently holds the West Indies T20I records for most caps and most runs scored at 106 and 2,275 respectively. Pooran has also scored 1,983 runs in 61 ODIs.

600 students to take part in Future Leaders programme

Picked out of 8,000 applicants, the 600 students will engage in the three-week programme set to enhance their technological, sales, customer service and quality assurance skills, among others.

The programme, which targets unemployed youths or those enrolled in full-time tertiary education, will include training focused on digital literacy, professional development and career exposure.

Each intern will receive a financial stipend for the duration of the programme.

Participants are placed into one of the four training groups, learning the different aspects of TSTT’s operation, including fibre installations, digital marketing, logistics and data analysis.

The programme will offer both in-person and online sessions.

Reflecting on the significance of World Steelpan Day, TSTT’s acting vice president of operations and administration Debra Thomas said, “Like that indigenous, special instrument, you too are special and we hope that after this and other programmes, you would be positioned to make that global impact.

“We will use all of the elements that gave us the steelpan; raw talent, creativity and persistence and molding you into a future leader that will assist TT to grow and become a world leader.”

Acting CEO Keino Cox noted the need for innovation especially in the age of artificial intelligence.

He said over the last four years, TSTT has made significant efforts to evolve along with the technology, enhancing its Fintech, banking and software services.

“A lot of what we do now is shaping the future for tomorrow. And we’re doing that not only for local business and local connectivity but for regional and international support.”

He said the interns form a pivotal part of that expansion strategy and encouraged them to keep working towards their future goals.