Police Service Commission to review complaint over top cop's 'punisher' emblem

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, in his uniform with the "Punisher" logo, at a Police Service media briefing at Police Admiistration Building, Port of Spain, on July18. - Angelo Marcelle

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) said it will review a complaint from First Wave Movement leader Umar Abdullah, who has asked for disciplinary action against Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro for wearing a “Punisher” emblem – a comic book symbol linked to vigilante justice – while on duty.

Abdullah raised concerns after the commissioner was seen wearing The Punisher emblem, a comic book symbol linked to vigilante justice, during official duties, according to his complaint dated July 20.

On August 11, Dale Brizan, executive director human resource management for the PSC, confirmed receipt of Abdullah’s complaint, adding, “The Commission has noted the contents of the correspondence and will treat with the matter in accordance with the powers provided to the Commission in Section 123 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.”

In his complaint, Abdullah said that the use of unauthorised emblems breached regulations designed to maintain professionalism and respect in the police force.

He said the Punisher logo represented “judge, jury, and executioner” values, which could undermine democracy, the rule of law, and public trust in law enforcement.

Abdullah also asked the commission to issue an interim order preventing Guevarro from wearing any insignia associated with The Punisher while on duty. He said the imagery could encourage a culture of vigilantism and erode public confidence in the police at a time when reports of extra-judicial killings have already weakened trust in the force.

At a media conference on July 18, Guevarro addressed the “Punisher” emblem seen on his uniform during recent SoE operations. He said it did not reflect any rogue agenda or vigilante mindset.

"I am not the Punisher. Let us not be presumptuous and believe that this is the direction we are heading," Guevarro said.

"I want Trinidad and Tobago to feel safe. I do not expect my officers to go out and abuse the public. And if any such reports reach me, I will deal with them directly."

In response to the PSC’s letter, Abdullah’s attorney Keron Ramkhalwhan said, "My client welcomes the response by the Police Service Commission and looks forward to the completion of this disciplinary process. My client has also taken note of the concerning increase in police killings, which has been exponential since the Commissioner of Police adopted and publicly displayed the Punisher symbol.

“The use of this symbol by the Commissioner of Police raises serious concerns that it was intended as a subliminal message to police officers, implying that they should solve crime ‘at all cost' and potentially condone extra-judicial killings.

“This practice undermines the rule of law and the fundamental rights of citizens, and my client remains deeply concerned about any actions or messages that may promote or justify police violence and misconduct."