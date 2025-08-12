Nude body of Jamaican amputee found tied to gate in Chaguanas

THE nude body of an unemployed Jamaican-born amputee was found tied with an extension cord to the front gate of his home in Chaguanas early on August 12.

Police investigators said the victim, George Keeling, 63, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, was found in a crouched position with an electrical cord wrapped around his neck and tied to the gate. Keeling, who was bald-headed, was a diabetic and had his right foot amputated.

A male relative made the discovery around 5 am.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) personnel and police from the Central Division were alerted. Among the first responders were PCs Singh and Rooplal of the Chaguanas Police Station.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were also called in. They visited the scene and gathered evidence.

An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.