NIF pays out $85m to bondholders

The 14th coupon payment of over $85 million has been made to bondholders on the Series B and Series C bonds of the National Investment Fund Holding Company Ltd (NIF).

In a notice published on the TT Stock Exchange website, NIF said the third coupon payment of $9 million on the NIF2 bonds has also been made.

Since its establishment in 2018, the company has made $2.4 billion in interest distributions.

"These consistent disbursements have been due to NIF’s well-structured and diversified portfolio of investments," it said.

The next semi-annual coupon payments to bondholders of Series B and Series C, and the NIF2 bonds, will be on February 9, 2026.

For the financial year ending December 31, 2024, NIF saw a loss of $814.5 million. This came after a $2 billion loss in 2023.

"We ended 2024 with an overall portfolio of $7.7 billion. Thus, while the dividend performance has been significant, the portfolio has been impacted by a general decline in stock market prices such that the NIF1 portfolio valued in 2018 at $8.0 billion is currently $6.90 billion with a coverage ratio of 1.8:1," NIF said in its audited summary financial statements.