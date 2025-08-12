NFM reports $22.8m profit

National Flour Mills (NFM) products on display at the company's head office Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on March 18 -

NATIONAL Flour Mills (NFM) has reported a net profit after tax of $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Company chairman Ashmeer Mohammed made this statement in NFM's unaudited results for the period ended June 30, published on the TT Stock Exchange website.

Mohammed said this represented an 11 per cent increase over the $20.5 million achieved in the second quarter of 2024.

"Revenues rose to $260 million from $253 million in the prior year, supported by improvements in gross profit margins and ongoing cost control initiatives."

Mohammed said gross profit climbed to $82 million, up from $71 million in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting better operational efficiency and product mix.

During the quarter, he continued, NFM relaunched its iconic Ibis brand and introduced Ibis Bakers Flour, "a premium flour offering that meets the evolving needs of our baking partners and home consumers."

Mohammed said this product expansion reinforces NFM's commitment to quality, innovation and local relevance.

"As part of our mission to ensure the region’s food security, we remain resolute in sourcing our raw material inputs in the best possible way.

"We continue to balance cost efficiency with our uncompromising standards on food safety and quality, recognising our responsibility to the people of TT and the wider Caribbean," he said.