Nail fungus common but preventable

Nail salons can be a risk factor for nail infections. Look for cleanliness, hygiene, proper disinfection of foot parts and tools and avoid cuticle cutting, especially if you’re diabetic. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Onychomycosis or nail fungus is one of the foot issues that chiropodist/podiatrist, foot specialist Ann Lima sees at her practice in San Fernando. She told the Newsday, “A lot of patients have this condition. It’s common in the population of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Onychomycosis usually affects toenails, though fingernails can also be infected. “Various types of fungi, dermatophytes, candida, yeast, moulds… they strive in tropical climates because it’s moist and hot,” said Lima, a chiropodist/podiatrist who has been in the medical field for over 50 years and has attended to prime ministers and presidents. “It starts from an injury, a banged toe, tight shoes, nails that are trimmed too short, etcetera. The fungus enters through cracks from the injury and separated nail beds (also from the injured nail).”

Common sources include swimming pools, gyms and communal changing rooms. The specialist noted that a weakened immune system can also contribute to the fungus’ growth and once it gets in, it’s challenging.

“Ironically, once the fungus finds its way in, the nail itself provides the fungus with a protective environment that allows it to grow – and that's why it’s so difficult to get rid of,” she emphasised.

Early signs include white, yellow, or brown discolouration, varying nail thickness and separation from the nail bed. Patients may also experience pain – “a lancing pain, especially at night” – and an unpleasant smell.

But why are toenails more prone than fingernails? According to Lima, it is because of the warm, moist environment inside footwear. Without treatment, the fungus can slowly spread to other nails or even to (the nails of) other people. In severe cases, it can cause “pain, discomfort, and nail deformity resembling a ram’s horn,” and in the elderly, bacterial infection or total nail loss.

Lima says everyone – from young to old – can be affected. “There’s always an increase in number of patients with fungus in the tropics (due to the climate – moist and hot)” she explained. “Lack of wearing proper footwear during the dry and wet seasons, negligence in drying the feet and reporting signs of early changes which are seen in hope that it will get better all contribute to the breeding of the fungus” she said. Wearing nail polish also contributes significantly and so too does soaking the feet when doing pedicures. “Sometimes it is just too much moisture and that causes the fungus to breed,” Lima said. “In fingernails, some detergents, not all, wouldn’t agree with everyone and it could cause fungal nails as well.” She pointed out that wearing gloves in that case would help.

Athletes and those who wear shoes all day are more prone. “But it all depends on the type of footwear,” Lima stressed. “If it’s breathable with 100 per cent cotton socks, it will make a difference when it comes to nail fungal infections.” She added that people with diabetes or compromised immune systems will have an increased need to be managed as it will be difficult with infections invading the fungal nail. “So podiatry clinics, attendants and autoimmune patients doing chemotherapy or those with psoriasis will need to follow up with nail care and antifungal treatments. As the pathogens invade the systems, there will be a lot of challenges.”

As for treatment, the doctor explained that the most effective ones available today are topical creams, oral meds and laser therapy. However, preparation is key. “Before topical creams or drops can be applied, the nail should be burred by a podiatrist so medicines can penetrate” she advised. Oral meds may be quicker but carry risks such as liver damage, so liver function tests are advised. Topical treatments can also cause skin irritation.

“It’s always better to see a podiatrist, get the nail treated, and if the nail has to be removed (which is not recommended in case of a diabetic person unless the whole nail is lifting off the bed), laser treatment can also be performed by the podiatrist.

“If the nail has other areas of bacteria as well present, the podiatrist will refer the patient to their medical doctors as necessary.”

Treatment can take six-22 months depending on the severity, age and how disciplined the patient is with follow-ups. “Complete recovery in most cases depends on damage and age,” Lima noted.

Lima warned that some nail salons can be a risk factor. “Look for cleanliness, hygiene, proper disinfection of foot parts and tools…Avoid cuticle cutting, especially if you’re diabetic,” she advised. “Bringing your own tools is safest if you’re unsure,” she suggested. In the case of diabetics, Lima advised that they get a family member or neighbour to file the nail instead of cutting it. “For diabetics, continued footcare helps in preventing complications like calluses, corns, warts and ulcers,” she said. “They will get improved mobility with good foot care, and nail care is recommended to prevent other foot challenges.”

As for artificial nails or gel polish, she urges caution: “Be aware there are risks, especially with acrylics as they provide moisture for bacteria and fungi. Artificial nail products can also cause dryness and flaking causing nails to become thin and brittle. Pockets can form and this can lead to both fungal and bacterial infections. Additionally, frequent hand washing is a challenge. Sometimes there may be holes in the gloves that could cause exposure.”

She advised that individuals take breaks without gel or acrylic nails instead of continuous wearing.

Asked when someone should see a podiatrist, the specialist stressed, “Someone should always see a podiatrist early rather than trying home remedies.” This is especially true for diabetics, who are prone to foot complications. “Podiatrists can diagnose underlying conditions and provide specialised treatment” she advised. “Prevention is better than cure.”

Good foot hygiene is essential. The podiatrist recommended doing the following:

Choose breathable footwear and socks.

Dry feet thoroughly after showering.

Cut nails straight across to avoid ingrown nails.

Use antifungal sprays or powders in shoes.

Avoid walking barefoot in public places.