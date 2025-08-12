Minister, CoP promise more police, licensing officers on roads

Police at the scene of a fatal road traffic accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Aranguez on August 10. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THERE will be an increased police and license officer presence on the roads after five people lost their lives and two were injured in four accidents over the weekend.

Speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition on August 11, Guevarro said he held discussions last week with the Transport Commissioner to determine strategies to address road safety.

“I wouldn’t want to speak too much on that but definitely, TT, you would be seeing some action coming from both the police as well as the licensing officers.”

Despite these exercises, Guevarro pleaded with motorists to exercise caution while on the roads.

“It may not be suitable conditions that exist at all times. We have intermittent rain that will cause different situations to occur, other distracted drivers. We still have the issues with cellphones, persons who are driving vehicles that are not properly well-inspected and suited for the roads.

“So we urge you, you have families at home awaiting you, to be more careful and alert when using the streets. It’s unfortunate we had a number of citizens lose their lives via road traffic accidents over the weekend, and I’d want to send condolences to their family members.”

Road deaths for the year to date stand at 71, one more than the same period last year.

In the first incident of the weekend, Habib John, 47, and a friend were struck by a white Kia K2700 being driven by a 33-year-old man, while walking along Rochard Road, Penal, around 7 pm on August 8.

John died at the scene while his friend, a 68-year-old woman, suffered broken ribs and a broken hand and remains in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Similarly, one man was killed and another injured on August 9 after they were struck by an oncoming vehicle while trying to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway around 11.55 pm.

Hours later, around 1.30 am, Rondell Mungroo, 36 and Adrian Neemah, 19, were killed when the driver of a Nissan AD Wagon they were travelling in lost control and crashed along the Uriah Butler Highway near Charlieville.

The last fatality of the weekend was Negus Clauzel, who was struck by a white Ford Ranger at around 12.15 pm on August 10 while trying to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near the El Socorro Main Road.

Transport Minister: Road safety on

front burner

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour said the recent loss of lives on the nations roads reinforces the urgent need for heightened road consciousness, safer practices and greater personal responsibility from all road users.

In a statement in response to questions from Newsday on August 11, Zakour said he extended condolences to the families, friends, and communities affected by the recent road fatalities.

The statement said Zakour has positioned road safety at the forefront of his agenda since assuming office.

“This is evidenced by an increased visibility and co-ordination of the Traffic Warden Division, particularly in high-traffic areas, deeper collaboration between key stakeholders and greater reliance on traffic data from the National Traffic Management Centre to drive informed and evidenced based solutions.”

The statement said the ministry would continue to intensify its work to ensure safer roads under a comprehensive national road safety strategy, built on the three pillars of enforcement, education, and engineering.

It said enhanced enforcement would come through increased patrols, speed detection devices, and random breathalyser testing at high-risk points nationwide.

Nationwide education campaigns will feature targeted outreach in schools, communities, and through the media to reinforce safe driving habits, seatbelt use, and the dangers of speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving.

The ministry said infrastructure improvements would include road safety audits in high-risk areas to guide upgrades in signage, lighting, pedestrian crossings, and the installation of speed-calming measures such as rumble strips and speed cameras. “These initiatives form part of the ministry’s sustained commitment to making road safety a national priority. However, no amount of enforcement or infrastructure can replace the everyday decisions made by road users.

“Road safety is not solely the responsibility of the government. It is a shared duty. The minister urges every citizen to take a more active role in preventing loss of life on our roads.”

The statement said the Transport and Civil Aviation Ministry would continue to work closely with law-enforcement agencies, civil society, and the private sector to achieve the shared goal of significantly reducing road traffic fatalities and injuries across TT.

Works Ministry: Infrastructure projects ongoing

Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John said she was deeply saddened by the recent loss of life on the nation’s roads and extended her heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and communities affected.

In a statement in response to questions from Newsday, the ministry said the tragedies highlighted the urgent need for vigilance, care and responsibility from all road users. “Road safety remains a top priority for the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, as reflected in our ongoing investments in critical infrastructure such as pedestrian walkovers, guardrails, barriers, road signage, and reflective markings.”

The ministry said in keeping with that commitment, it was undertaking projects to install guardrails along key highway corridors, including: the Uriah Butler Highway, from the Caroni Overpass to Chaguanas; the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, from the Freeport Overpass to Claxton Bay Overpass; and the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, from the Claxton Bay Overpass to the Golconda Interchange.

“These initiatives form part of a broader, integrated road safety strategy that combines engineering enhancements with the vital contributions of our partners, particularly the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation and the police service, whose efforts are central to strengthening enforcement and promoting safer road use.”

The ministry also called on road users to be more mindful of their use of the roadways.

“While the ministry will continue to improve and maintain infrastructure, achieving safer roads requires a shared commitment from all road users. Drivers are urged to observe speed limits, obey traffic regulations, remain alert, and avoid impaired or distracted driving. Pedestrians are encouraged to use walkovers where available and avoid crossing highways and high-traffic roads on foot.

“By respecting the rules of the road, exercising caution, and looking out for one another, we can work together to reduce accidents and ensure every journey ends safely.”