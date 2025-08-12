Mia Beepath is lone Tobago finalist for Children of Mastana

Mia Beepat -

KINNESHA GEORGE

Born into a household of entertainers, Mia Beepath is the only finalist from Tobago in the 2025 Children of Mastana grand finals competition.

The ten-year-old standard four student of the Scarborough Roman Catholic Primary school spoke to Newsday at her Mt Marie, Scarborough home on August 7.

“I feel very proud to be a finalist in the children of Mastana 2025 and to represent Tobago.”

The youth officer of the Tobago Hindu Society said she is no stranger to performing, noting that she started singing at the tender age ​of five.

Her great grandparents – Mr and Mrs Harry, she said as well as Samdai Holass and the late Budram Holass were also “very versatile singers.”

Mia is currently being tutored by Acharya Rukminee Holass Beepath – her grandmother’s sister who, she said are also “great singers.”

She has already competed in several other events, including the Little Stars talent show, in which she won.

Mia said her passion for singing and with the encouragement of her tutor and her entire family she decided to enter the Children of Mastana.

Her success to date, she said, is a huge accomplishment. With that, she said she aims to continue to explore this art on various levels.

“Yes, most definitely. I have done so in the past and will continue in the future.”

Though she spoke of the support from other family members, she described her grandmother – president of the Tobago Hindu Society Pulwaty Beepath as her biggest supporter. The elder Beepath said she feels very happy to see Mia following the family’s tradition and representing the island.

“Mia has a good voice in her and her tutor – Rukminee is really the person who taught Mia the song to sing and I helped her.”

Her granddaughter’s talent, she said was recognised by pundit Bisram Seudath when they came to perform a Ramayan satsang in Tobago where she sang two bhajans.

To this end, she said she would continue to give her the necessary support.

“Most definitely I would continue to support her, and I will always accompany and encourage her in this – her singing career.”

Thirteen children including Mia have been selected to participate in the grand finals, which is carded to be recorded on August 14 at the Rampersad Brothers Ranch, Raju Trace, San Francique Village, Penal.