"Make drinking alcohol costly"

THE EDITOR: Let’s get real about alcoholism, it’s a disease, pure and simple. Denial doesn’t help anyone.

Alcohol consumption, especially when taken to excess, is an ongoing problem that affects our society in big ways. Sure, some folks might brush off these worries, but the truth is glaring: binge drinking can lead to fatal accidents, domestic violence, shattered homes, and hefty financial strains, on both individuals and the community. The fleeting thrill of that buzz? It's not worth the long-lasting wreckage it creates.

The hidden costs of alcohol: The fallout from alcohol abuse doesn’t just stop at the drinker. Families take on tremendous emotional and mental challenges when someone they love is battling alcoholism. Imagine kids growing up in chaos, spouses facing abuse, and families struggling under the weight of lost income spent on alcohol or hefty medical bills from alcohol-related issues.

Then there’s the added toll from drunk driving accidents. These tragedies not only claim lives but also sap our public resources. Police work overtime, emergency services get stretched thin, and our healthcare systems bear the brunt of it all. It’s particularly disheartening to see young lives cut short or derailed due to underage drinking. Raising the legal drinking age to 21 is a step in the right direction, but there’s still so much more to tackle.

Taxation as a deterrent: If governments are truly committed to reducing alcohol abuse, they should consider heftier taxes. Higher duties. Right now, alcohol gets taxed at a standard VAT rate of 12.5 per cent, but why not raise that to 40 per cent or even 50 per cent? Such a move could act as a financial deterrent while also generating funds to cover the public health costs stemming from alcoholism.

But let’s be honest, this change is unlikely. Corporate executives, along with robust alcohol manufacturers and distributors, will fight tooth and nail against any policies that bite into their profits. Politicians, wary of pushback, often shy away from making the hard decisions, even when they’re in the public’s best interest.

Prioritising public health over profit: Cigarettes and alcohol are a couple of the top culprits behind preventable diseases, yet they remain all too easy to get. Yes, higher taxes on these products could drive down consumption, lessen the strain on our healthcare systems, and help balance national budgets. These ideas might not win popularity contests, but true leadership means making the tough calls for the greater good.

If the government can impose tariffs, like that 15 per cent tax on selected imports, to shield local businesses, why not apply that logic to public health? We must prioritise long-term societal welfare over the immediate profits of corporations.

The discussion surrounding alcohol isn’t about trying to ban it altogether; it’s about owning up to our responsibilities, both personal and governmental. We need to push for higher taxes, tougher regulations, and robust public awareness initiatives to minimize the damage from excessive drinking. The stakes are high: more accidents, shattered families, and depleted national resources.

It’s high time for policymakers to take decisive action. The momentary inconvenience to a few shouldn’t overshadow the lasting good for everyone.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via-email