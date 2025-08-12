Jereem bags 400m silver in Hungary

Jereem Richards during the 400m race at the 2025 NGC/NAAATT Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on August 3, in Port of Spain. Richards won the silver medal at the 400m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial of the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest on August 12. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Sprinter Jereem “The Dream” Richards sped to silver in the men’s 400m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial of the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest on August 12.

Richards crossed the finish line in a season’s best time of 44.14s to finish second behind gold medallist Muzzle Samukonga of Zambia (44.11s), a 2024 Olympic bronze recipient in this event.

USA’s Khaleb McRae rounded off the top three finishers with a 44.16s clocking while Hungary’s Attila Molnar (44.74s) and Jamaican Rusheen McDonald (45.12s) completed the top five respectively.

Richards was the only TT athlete at the grand prix.