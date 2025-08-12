Jasher Francois 2nd autopsy: Death triggered by medication

Jasher Francois -

AARON Francois says the findings of an independent autopsy done on his six-year old son Jasher are his final statement about what was the cause of his son’s death.

Francois made the comment after making the summary of that autopsy report public.

Jasher died at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on August 7.

The autopsy has determined that Jasher died from a cardiovascular event likely triggered by the administration of magnesium sulphate medication.

Prof Hubert Daisley conducted the autopsy on August 10 at Guides Funeral Home, San Fernando.

According to the preliminary report obtained by Newsday, Daisley’s autopsy found, like the exam done at the San Fernando General Hospital, that Francois had aspiration pneumonitis.

However, he found Jasher also had cyanosis of the extremities, cerebral oedema, acute renal injury secondary to shock, cardiomegaly, and a congested loop of small bowel.

Based on those findings, Daisley believed Jasher suffered a cardiovascular event which produced cardiogenic shock, acute kidney injury and a “markedly oedematous brain/hypoxic-ischemic brain injury...

“He vomited during this event, aspirated and died. Most likely, Jasher Francois suffered this adverse event during the intravenous administration of medication.”

After the autopsy was done on August 10, Francois told Newsday the family felt vindicated by the findings.

On August 11, Francois said he would be making no further statements to the media on the matter.

He added the family’s focus would be on laying Jasher to rest.

“I don’t want to talk out of my mouth. I want the report to speak for itself.”

Francois said, “It has put me on a path...a step in the right direction.”

Jasher’s funeral is scheduled to take place at the Baptists’ Ambassadors for Christ Church, St John’s Village, San Fernando, at 11 am on August 16.

Jasher was taken to the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on August 6, three days after developing a persistent cough.

He died there a day later.

The family said Jasher was alert and responsive at the hospital, but when he was administered magnesium sulphate intravenously, he began to vomit and complain that it was burning his hand.

They said the treatment was paused but, after a nurse said she had consulted with a doctor, they were told that the medication could cause brief discomfort for some children, and it was resumed.

Jasher then continued to vomit and was later found unresponsive. His family thought he had fallen asleep.

Attempts by a medical team to revive Jasher failed and he was eventually declared dead.

The Francois family commissioned a second autopsy for Jasher after they were not satisfied with the results of the first autopsy, which concluded that he died from aspiration pneumonitis – a condition caused by inhaling sterile gastric contents, like stomach acid.

In a video on her Facebook page on August 8, Jasher’s mother Yhnique called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Health Minister Lackram Bodoe for a thorough investigation and an independent autopsy into the tragedy.

Minister: Committee created to probe Jasher’s death

On August 11, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe announced that a committee had been appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Jasher’s death at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on August 7.

A statement from the Health Ministry said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar instructed Bodoe to announce the creation of the committee which comprised of four experts in the areas of paediatrics, paediatric intensive care, nursing, quality assurance and law.

It said, “Their mandate is to review the case and determine whether the proper standard of care, clinical judgement and professional responsibilities were upheld.”

The committee has been instructed to submit its report by August 20.

The ministry said it remained fully committed to transparency, accountability and upholding the highest standards of care, with continued focus on the safety and well-being of all citizens, especially our nation’s children.

(With reporting by Rishard Khan)