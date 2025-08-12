Good service but poor planning for US medical comfort

A woman gets her eyes checked by staff of the US Naval hospital ship USNS at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain on August 7. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Kindly permit me to extend my sincerest gratitude to the US government and to the captain and crew of the US Navy mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort for the excellent ophthalmology services which I received at NAPA on August 9. I do however, wish to make mention of a few issues which I am of the view needs to be looked at in the future please.

I like many other people got to NAPA in the very early hours of the morning, long before the 8 am starting time for the delivery of the various services. There was a female local official who gave chits of different colours, with a number on it to each of us. That chit is supposed to be used to gain entry to receive whatever service one requested they hoped to receive.

Sometime after 8 am, with hundreds of people all gathered all over on the street, the female official announced, all with blue chits with numbers one to 20 come forward and form a line. Naturally that was a huge problem because of the amount of people assembled. People who went forward and formed the line, were asked to show their numbers and such was done. Eventually those people were allowed to proceed to a nearby tent from where they would be ushered into NAPA building to receive dental services. A US Navy official came and allowed those people to proceed into NAPA. About every two hours afterwards, announcements were made for about 20 with consecutive numbers from the last number called to form a line to be ushered into NAPA.

It was then observed by many of us, from the second batch of 20 called to form a line, were not asked to show their chit with the number, so when they went into the tent, and it was further observed that the number system was not being implemented properly. Several people who arrived many, many hours after and with much higher numbers walked into the tent and joined the various lines to be ushered into the building. Many people who came from very far and who arrived in the early hours of the morning did not get an opportunity to receive whatever service they had hoped to receive, because shortly after 12 midday an announcement was made, that dental services were closed for the day and no more would receive such services. May I say that dental services appeared to be the most requested of the people present.

Another issue is that it seems there were no proper co-ordination between the two local staff members who were dealing with the entry of people. The female staff member would make an announcement and thereafter leave to go into the building, or elsewhere, and when one seeks clarification from the male staff member, he was not always able to assist. At times he would say, "I don't know anything about that I will have to find out." Let me say at this juncture they were very pleasant to us at all times.

Another issue is the local staff were continuously making announcements which most people were not hearing properly, due to the fact many were speaking very loudly, and expressing their frustrations with the admission system along with the rainfall, ever so often, and people being prevented at times from seeking shelter under the tents, and as such, some people had to seek shelter elsewhere or remained in the rain. To compound the frustrations, the announcements were not done with the aid of a mega-phone or any device which contributed greatly to the confused state of the people.

Another issue is that members of the TT Defence Force personnel seems to be in charge of controlling the crowd although there were police also on duty. Defence Force officers are not trained to deal with crowd control, so they too were giving instructions to many of us and the officer who would have given a particular instruction may leave for somewhere else, and sometime after, another Defence Force officer would appear and give a different instruction to us, thus causing confusion and further frustration.

I do hope that the above issues would be looked into and the appropriate actions be taken in the the future. All in all, the services rendered by the US medical personnel were wonderful and I am eternally grateful.

LINDSAY WHEELER

Mausica