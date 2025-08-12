Diego Martin man, son held with 6 stolen vehicles

- File photo

A USED CAR DEALER and a garage operator from Diego Martin are in custody for having six vehicles that were reported stolen in recent times.

The 50-year-old father and his 26-year-old son from Patna Village were held on August 11 during an exercise carried out by members of the Stolen Vehicle Squad.

Among the vehicles seized were a Hyundai H100, Kia K2700, Nissan Tiida, BMW and a Hyundai Elantra.

Police sources said one of the vehicles was reported stolen in May in the St Margaret’s police district, in the Southern Division.

Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Pariman, and ASP Narine co-ordinated the exercise, which included Insp Lazarus and Sgt Khan.

Investigations are ongoing.