Cardi B lists Lady Lava’s Ring Finger as a must-listen

Lady Lava -

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis “Cardi B” Cephus listed Trinidadian musician Keisha “Lady Lava” Harris’ 2024 hit Ring Finger as one of her daily must-listen songs on her recently released Apple playlist, Summertime Sounds.

The song appears second on the playlist, right after Cardi B’s recently released single, Outside.

A press release said Cardi B was, once again, showing love to TT’s Queen of Steam.

“Of the 26 songs, which include the likes of GloRilla, Kehlani, Latto, Beyonce, Tyla, Summer Walker, Sza and Vybz Kartel, Lady Lava is the lone female mention from the Caribbean,” the release said.

Lady Lava said, “When I first saw my Ring Finger was featured on Cardi's list, I was blown away. I am appreciative of the love that Cardi shows me and my music and I am humbled to be included on a list with so many musical giants."

The release said Lady Lava gains well-deserved exposure to Cardi B’s massive audience.

“The choice underscores Cardi B's ongoing support for emerging talent and her ear for infectious rhythms and music,” it said.

The full playlist is available on Apple Music and all songs were personally selected by Cardi B, it said.