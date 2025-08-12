100 Tobago youths start TSTT internships

TSTT House in Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO

OVER 100 young people from Tobago have been enlisted to participate in Telecommunications Services of TT’s (TSTT’s) Future Leaders Internship Programme (FLIP)​.

Speaking during the orientation session on August 11, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, manager of TSTT Tobago operations Onica Blackman said while it would have been easier to have one orientation in Trinidad and another in Tobago on another day, they chose to have the events simultaneously.

“We chose to start this journey together because that’s who we are – One country, one people one TSTT.”

Blackman said when the future leaders programme was announced, 17,472 people expressed interest through the website, noting that by the time the application process closed there were 8,652 submissions with 4,659 meeting the eligibility criteria.

“From that pool, only 600 could be selected – 500 in Trinidad and 100 in Tobago. For those of you here today, know that you have a greater chance to learn, grow and explore.”

The initiative, she said, engages youths between the ages of 17 - 21, who are not currently employed or enrolled in full-time tertiary education.

Reflecting on World Steelpan Day celebrated on August 11 annually, she said TSTT’s history can be compared.

“Built to last, rooted in our culture but always moving forward. some of you may not know of Textel and Telco, but those companies are rooted in our history, and just like the pan our story has evolved. We have adapted, innovated and stayed relevant. And you are stepping into that story today.”

She said over the next three weeks, they will benefit from a structured programme designed to build a digitally fluent, work-ready talent pipeline through a mix of virtual and in-person sessions.

“You will get the chance to build digital and professional skills, learn how different parts of a large company works and see how your own talent fits into the world of work. You will be in one of the five areas – technical, sales, customer service, support services or quality assurance. Whatever your stream, you will be exposed to all sides of the business.”

She said they will also hear from experts on AI along with emotional intelligence while also visiting sites along with hands on experience in the stores.

But that wasn’t all.

“In this programme, you will also – that would push your skills even further. You will notice something running – our core values of service, togetherness and accomplishment.”

The connections made through this programme, she said can last a lifetime if nurtured. She said the space is for learning, adding that perfection is not expected, however – effort is.

“We expect you to try, to listen and to bounce back if challenges arise. As you start, remember this – the programme is an investment in you, we are giving you tools, experiences and access but what you take away would depend on the energy and the commitment you bring. Show up curious, show up present show up respectful of yourself, of others of the opportunity. If you do that, you will leave not just with skills but with confidence, connections and a clearer idea of where you want to go next. This is just the beginning, your future is in your hands, and we are here to help you make it happen."

The programmme ends on August 30.