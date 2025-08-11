Visible leadership needed, Kamla

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: I am deeply troubled by the recurring absences and prolonged silence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on matters of national importance.

While the Prime Minister has publicly reassured the nation of her good health, her decision to perform her national duties exclusively from her private residence, her absence from key regional engagements such as the recent Caricom heads of government conference in Jamaica, and her deafening silence on the current state of emergency all raise serious questions about her commitment to transparent and engaged leadership.

The lack of clear communication regarding these absences only serves to fuel further speculation about her health and erodes public trust.

In these times of economic uncertainty – thousands of people being unceremoniously removed from their jobs, rising crime, and other pressing social issues – the people of TT deserve a leader who is visibly present, actively engaged, and responsive to the concerns of the nation.

Delegating responsibility to capable ministers is understandable, but it cannot substitute for the leadership and accountability that only the Prime Minister can provide.

I therefore urge Persad-Bissessar to reconsider the optics and implications of her continued silence on national issues and physical absence from the national stage, especially when contrasted with her strident and vocal leadership of her party.

Leadership is not only about making decisions, it is also about being seen, heard and felt by the people you serve. In times of crisis, leadership must be visible, vocal, and accountable.

The people of TT deserve more than silence; they deserve answers, actions, and leadership.

STEVENSON ESTRADO

via e-mail