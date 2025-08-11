Trinidad and Tobago splash to 4x100m freestyle bronze at Junior Pan Am Games

TT archery athlete Cam'ron Dinoon, right, alongside TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson, centre, and Dinoon's coach Sherwin Francis. - Photo courtesy Team TTO Facebook page

Trinidad and Tobago splashed to men’s 4x100-metre freestyle relay bronze on day two of the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, on August 10.

At the Olympic Aquatic Centre, TT’s marine quartet of Nikoli Blackman, Zarek Wilson, Zachary Anthony and Johann-Matthew Matamoro touched the wall in three minutes and 20.65 seconds (3:20.65) to bag the nation’s first medal at the 2025 Games.

Swimming out of lane two, TT finished behind eventual gold medallists and new Junior Pam Am record holders Brazil, who clocked a blistering 3:18.36, and silver receivers Venezuela, in 3:20.38.

In the earlier heats, TT’s relay team set a new but temporary Junior Pan Am record when they topped heat one in a blistering 3:26.96, erasing the previous record of 3:27.23, set back in November 2021.

However, in the second heat, the top four finishers dipped below TT’s time, with Venezuela coming out on top in a new Junior Pan Am record of 3:23.88. TT advanced to the gold medal race with the fifth-fastest qualification time.

Individually, Anthony was not so lucky in heat two of three of the men’s 200m butterfly as he finished sixth in 2:08.80. Anthony did not advance to the next round and placed 14th overall.

In archery’s men’s individual recurve ranking round, TT’s Cam’ron Dinnoo had a rough start shooting to 503, and 24th among the 25 contestants at the National Archery Centre.

He returns to action in the individual recurve 1/16 elimination round tie on August 11 from 9.30 am.

TT’s men’s hockey team also lost their preliminary group B opener 4-1 against Chile at the National Hockey Centre.

Two field goals from Tomas Hassan, one from Javier Vargas and a penalty corner courtesy Gaspar Fosalba was more than enough to shut out Nicholas Siu Butt’s lone field goal in the third quarter (45th minute).

Chile led 1-0 after the first quarter and neither could add to the score before the half-time break. Both Chile and TT scored one each in the third while the former netted twice more in the final segment. TT maintained 46 percent possession and registered six shots on goal. The team will look to bounce back quickly as they face Mexico in their next group stage match on August 12 at 9.30 am.

Head Coach Glen Francis praised the squad’s work rate and commitment, noting that the experience gained from the match will be invaluable moving forward in the tournament.

In badminton, both T’shelle Barnes and Amara Urqhart lost their opening women’s singles round of 32 fixtures. Barnes went down 2-0 (21-8, 21-9) to Venezuelan Mariangel Araujo 2-0, while Urqhart missed out 21-13, 22-20 to Jamaican Breanna Bisnott.

In the men’s singles round of 32, Reece Marcano also went down 2-0 to Mexican Nestor Gomez. Gomez won the first set 21-17 and despite Marcano’s persistence in the second, the Mexican still prevailed 22-20.

Later on, Marcano and Urqhart combined for the mixed doubles round of 32, but were eliminated 2-0 (21-16, 21-16) by Mexican duo Gomez and Vanesa Contreras.