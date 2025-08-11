Swimmers Nikoli Blackman, Zuri Ferguson in medal contention at Junior Pan Am

TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman at the National Aquatics Centre, Couva. - Lincoln Holder/File phot

Trinidad and Tobago swimmers Nikoli Blackman and Zuri Ferguson will be in contention for medals in the evening session on August 11 at the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay.

In the men's 200-metre freestyle heats, TT were represented by Blackman and Zachary Anthony at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in the morning session on August 11.

Both swimmers competed in heat three.

Blackman, a student at the University of Tennessee, stormed into the final in a blistering time of one minute, 50.62 seconds (1:50.62). James Allison of Cayman Islands was a close second in 1:50.81, Argentine Matias Santiso finished third in 1:51.55 and Colombian Santiago Arteaga was fourth in 1:51.61. The heat was a fast one as the top four finishers all advanced to the A final.

Anthony missed out on a spot in both the A and B final after clocking 1:56.43, which was only quick enough for a sixth-placed finish in heat three.

Ferguson, one of TT's individual medal contenders heading into the games along with Blackman, booked a spot in the women's 200m backstroke final. Ferguson won heat one in 2:16.15 and will be vying for a medal later on August 11.

In the men's 100m butterfly heats, TT's Zarek Wilson qualified for the B final after coming fifth in heat three in 54.99. Johann-Matthew Matamoro won heat one in 56.83, but it was not enough to progress.

The TT quartet of Anthony, Amari Ash, Ferguson and Wilson did not advance to the final of the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay event after stopping the clock in 3:47.98 for a sixth-placed finish in heat two.

In tennis, TT's Zachery Byng won his men's singles preliminary match against Gerardo Mejia of El Salvador 6-2, 6-0 to stay alive in the competition.

Cam'ron Dinnoo's campaign in the men's individual recurve ended as the TT archer was defeated seven set points to one by Juan Peralta of Ecuador.

TT have one medal so far – bronze in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay.