Roston Chase, Jayden Seales level ODI series for Windies against Pakistan

West Indies batsman Roston Chase plays a shot against Pakistan in the CG United ODI series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on August 10. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

Roston Chase (49 not out) and Justin Greaves (26 not out) combined for a series-levelling, five-wicket victory for West Indies over Pakistan in a rain-affected second match of the three-match ODI series at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on August 10.

Solid middle-order knocks from Chase, Sherfane Rutherford (45), skipper Shai Hope (32) and Greaves guided the maroon to a victorious 184/5 from 33.2 overs, chasing a revised target of 181 in a 35-over contest with several rain delays.

Put in to bat, Pakistan opener Saim Ayub (23) showed early intent by edging fast bowler Jayden Seales for four in the first over, then square-driving Jediah Blades for another behind point in the second.

Two more boundaries off Seales in the fifth and a six over backward point off Blades proved the left-handed batsman meant business. Blades was taken out of the attack and replaced by fellow pacer Shamar Joseph.

After Joseph’s first over, Seales returned with a vengeance and had Ayub edge to Greaves at second slip, before spectacularly bowling new batsman Babar Azam without scoring, in a scintillating two-wicket maiden from the Trinidadian, which spiralled the visitors to 37/2 after nine overs.

Pakistani skipper Mohammed Rizwan (16) joined opener Abdullah Shaffique (26) in the middle and the pair put on 23 runs, before the heavens opened and forced a one-hour delay.

Five balls into the resumption, Blades had Shaffique caught by Gudakesh Motie running in from deep fine leg to carry Pakistan to 64/3 after 17 overs.

Rizwan and Hassain Talat (31) gave the away fans a hopeful, but short-lived 24-run stance before Motie struck again, this time trapping the captain in front his stumps, to send them to 88/4.

Talat departed soon after caught behind by Windies skipper Shai Hope off Roston Chase’s spin. Three balls later, Joseph put more pressure on Pakistan as he and Hope combined to scalp Salman Agha (nine).

At 114/6, Pakistan added 25 runs to their total before the rains returned just after 1 pm. An over 90-minute delay saw the Pakistan innings reduced to 40 overs.

Seales bagged another wicket four balls after the resumption as Mohammed Nawaz (five) went out caught by Motie in third slip.

Hasan Nawaz (36 not out) hit two more sixes and Shaheen Shah Afridi (11 not out) one before another rain delay saw Pakistan close on 171/7 after 37 overs.

The match was reduced to a 35-over affair, setting the Windies a target of 181 for victory.

Topping the bowling for West Indies was Seales (3/23), with Chase (1/26), Joseph (1/27), Motie (1/31) and Blades (1/46) snapping up one each.

In reply, Windies opener Evin Lewis had an inspirational start driving Afridi to the cover boundary off the second ball. But Pakistan quick Hasan Ali and wicketkeeper Rizwan combined for two quick wickets to remove both openers Brandon King (one) and Lewis (seven) in consecutive overs, to send West Indies to 12/2 after 3.1 overs.

As skipper Hope walked out, the Tarouba home crowd escorted him to the middle with loud horns of support. Pakistan lost a review as Keacy Carty escaped getting trapped in front his stumps in the seventh over. Soon after, Hope successfully reviewed his leg-before dismissal as both batsmen survived early scares.

With a meagre 30/2 on the board after ten overs, the duo buckled down against a whirlwind of tricky Pakistani spin.

Hope pulled Ayub for four through deep midwicket, while Carty guided Nawaz for a boundary wide of slip. Carty played a painstaking 16 runs from 42 balls to depart bowled off Abrar Ahmed as West Indies were reduced to 48/3 after 13 overs.

Agha was given a rude introduction to the Pakistan bowling attack as Hope lofted him for six off his first ball.

In the 16th over, new batsman Sherfane Rutherford targeted left-arm fast bowler Afridi as he drove him over mid-off for six, then for back-to-back fours. The Guyanese left-hander bolstered West Indies’ chase against Agha in the next over, blasting him for two sixes and two fours to snare 20 runs from it.

He and Hope carved out a game-changing 52-run partnership before the skipper was stumped by Rizwan on 32 – Windies 103/4 from 20 overs, needing 78 runs from 90 balls to tie the series up.

A couple balls later Rutherford showed frustration after he got more height than distance on a big shot which fell safely into Shafique’s hands.

The pair’s removal slowed the Windies’ chase as new batsmen Chase and Greaves took a while to get going.

With just ten runs coming from the next four overs, Chase opened up to launch Ayub for two sixes in the 27th over, which carried the hosts to 134/5, needing 47 runs from 48 balls.

The pair rotated the strike with Chase the aggressor. Needing 27 from 30 balls, Chase swept Ahmed behind square for four and got eight runs from the over, while Greaves flicked Hasan Ali for six to champion 12 runs from the next over.

With seven from 19 needed, Afridi conceded four leg byes while player of the match Chase completed the win with a boundary through cover.

The series-decider bowls off at the Tarouba venue on August 12 from 9.30 am.

Summarised scores:

PAKISTAN 171-7 (37 overs) (Hasan Nawaz 36 not out, Hussain Talat 31, Abdullah Shafique 26, Saim Ayub 23; Jayden Seales 3/23) vs WEST INDIES 184/5 (33.2 overs) (Roston Chase 49 not out, Sherfane Rutherford 45, Shai Hope 32, Justin Greaves 26 not out; Mohammad Nawaz 2/17, Hasan Ali 2/35).